Gabbard blasts Trump for televised proposal to end shutdown; says negotiations 'shouldn't be done on television'

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, slammed President Trump on Sunday for his televised announcement the previous day offering temporary protected status to immigrants who’ve entered the country illegally in exchange for border wall funding.

Gabbard, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, said that the negotiations to end the ongoing partial government shutdown "shouldn't be done on television" and added that “partisan politics” has taken over the talks to re-open the government.

“Both sides have completely hardened their positions and are unwilling to come together to work out the differences,” she said during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union.” Despite her criticism of “partisan politics,” Gabbard added that she is unwilling to entertain President Trump’s current offer.

TRUMP OFFERS IMMIGRATION COMPROMISE TO END PARTIAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN; DEMS COOL TO OFFER

Trump’s offer – which extends temporary protections for young people brought to the U.S. illegally and for those who fled disaster zones if the Democrats vote in favor of $5.7 billion for the wall he seeks between the U.S. and Mexico – has been widely panned by Democrats.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., accused Trump of "more hostage-taking," while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Trump's proposal contains initiatives already rejected by Democrats.

Trump, in a series of Sunday morning tweets, accused Pelosi and other Democrats of putting politics ahead of security and claims Pelosi "has behaved so irrationally & has gone so far to the left that she has now officially become a Radical Democrat."

In her interview, Gabbard said that both Democrats and Republicans need to soften their stance if they hope to re-open the government anytime soon.

"If a Republican is putting forward a proposal, Democrats are going to shoot it down,” she said. “If Democrats are putting forward a proposal, Republicans are going to shoot it down," she said. "Really thinking about which party can call a win on this issue. Again, which happens with far too many issues. And as a result, the American people end up losing out."

Gabbard added: "Let's figure out how we can work out the differences that we can, putting forward the best solution for the American people, our federal employees and contractors and their familes."