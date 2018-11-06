Fox News Voter Analysis: Voters pleased with economy, divided on border wall

Nearly two-thirds of voters in Tuesday's midterm elections said the U.S. economy was in "excellent" or "good" shape, according to the Fox News Voter Analysis.

The survey showed 65 percent of voters had a positive view of the economy, compared to 34 percent with a negative view.

Voters were more sharply divided on President Trump's long-promised plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, with 46 percent in favor of the proposal and 53 percent opposing it.

Those who went to the polls on Election Day were nearly evenly split about the fate of ObamaCare, with 51 percent wanting to repeal all or parts of the Affordable Care Act and 48 percent wanting to either keep the law as it is or expand it.

Despite division on many issues, a whopping 81 percent of national voters said they didn't trust the federal government. Just 19 percent said they did.

The analysis, conducted in partnership with the Associated Press, is based on surveys conducted in all 50 states by NORC at the University of Chicago, as well as actual voting results by county, as collected by the AP.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Fox News' Dana Blanton and Shannon Bream contributed to this report.