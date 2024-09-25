Fox News Politics: Volodymyr's Verdict

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Loose Lips

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s trip to the U.S. this week may complicate his relationship with the U.S., particularly if Republicans take power in the November election.

He flew on an Air Force C-17 plane to visit an arms producer in Scranton, Pennsylvania – a swing state – signed bombs with the state’s Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and called former President Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, "too radical."

The Ukrainian president said he didn't think Trump knew how to bring an end to the war and told the United Nations General Assembly the war with Russia "can't be calmed by talks" and Russian President Vladimir Putin can "only be forced into peace." That didn't sit well with people in Trump's orbit

White House

'DIPLOMATIC IMMUNITY': Justice Department backs UN claim relief workers accused of aiding Hamas are immune

ZELENSKYY ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Comer investigating Biden-Harris admin's alleged use of taxpayer funds to fly Zelenskyy to Pa.

NOT A DENIAL: DOJ inspector general does not deny FBI informants were among Jan. 6 crowd

Capitol Hill

BEHIND THE BLUE CURTAIN: Sneak peek into Dems' plans for Trump if they win House majority in November

FEARMONGERING: Legislators with emergency medicine background dismiss fears over Georgia's heartbeat law

CCP INFLUENCE: GOP senators eye comprehensive China strategy to curb influence

'ELECTION INTERFERENCE': House Speaker Johnson calls on Zelenskyy to fire Ukraine's ambassador to US over Pennsylvania trip

'COPYCATS': House Judiciary investigating DOJ for release of Routh manifesto offering $150k Trump bounty

'LEVERAGE ALL OPTIONS': Bill would ban Afghan aid until Americans released

Tales from the Trail

POWER RANKINGS: Fox News Power Rankings: Harris ticks up and Senate Republicans take charge

NO DETAILS: Harris campaign won't provide info on type of gun she owns, last time she went to range

WHO'S MORE ACCESSIBLE?: Trump-Vance have done significantly more interviews than Harris-Walz

Across America

IRAN HACK: Trump campaign hack was Iran's 'explicit tipping of the scales' for Harris, expert says

'TRUST THE PROFESSIONALS': Walz failed to ban TikTok on government devices despite nat sec concerns

'HUMAN ERROR': Wisconsin Republican demands probe after city sends out 2,000 duplicate absentee ballots

HANDWRITTEN NOTE: Top Secret Service agent on July 13 heard about credible Trump threats on TV

'STRANGE CIRCUMSTANCES': Trump points out Iranian president's large security detail in NYC despite potential Iranian plot to assassinate him

'DIRECT ATTACK ON OUR DEMOCRACY': Trump assassination suspect indicted in Miami court

KILLER MOM: Susan Smith brags from behind bars in bid for early release from prison

BREAKING NEWS: Illegal alien who was caught and released at border is accused of killing girlfriend in Maryland

'TRUMP TRAIN': Cleared defendants liken case to lawfare campaign against former prez