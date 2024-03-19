Fox News Politics: Texas' (temporary) SCOTUS win

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Texas to enforce a law that allows local police to arrest migrants suspected of crossing the border illegally – marking a significant, but temporary win for the state's efforts to control illegal immigration across the border.

The ruling comes a day after the court extended a block on the state law at the request of the Biden administration, which sued to strike down the measure. The Biden administration argued that the law, known as Senate Bill 4 and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in December, would usurp federal authority on matters related to immigration enforcement. It marks the most significant effort by a state to take control of enforcement since the Court struck down parts of an Arizona law in 2012.

The case now goes back to the Fifth Circuit again, which could again block the law again, setting up another Supreme Court battle. Abbott called the ruling a "positive development" while acknowledging that there will be hearings in the appeals court.

White House

LEFT OUT: Biden fails to recognize fifth granddaughter born out of wedlock to Hunter …Read more

Capitol Hill

PULLING THE PLUG: House Republicans to introduce bill ending federal funding for med schools with DEI, 'race-based mandates' …Read more

A NEW PLAYER: House Democrats invite ex-Giuliani associate Lev Parnas as Biden impeachment inquiry hearing witness …Read more

FUNDING FIGHT: Congress reaches deal with White House on government funding …Read more

NO MORE AID: Lindsey Graham promotes Trump's Ukraine loan over foreign aid plan in Zelenskyy meeting …Read more

GETTING OUT ALIVE: Florida congressman helps 13 more Americans escape Haiti, swipes at Biden 'pattern of abandonment' …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

GOP BATTLE LINES: Trump, MAGA Republicans clash with establishment conservatives in key Senate primary …Read more

STRONG WORDS: Trump claims any Jew who votes Democrat 'hates their religion' after Schumer speech on Senate floor …Read more

SHOUTING AND SWEARING: Biden becoming increasingly frustrated and concerned over re-election efforts …Read more

'LASER-FOCUSED': Conservative groups unleash massive investment for battleground state's 'historic' vote-by-mail program …Read more

FAITH FIGHTER: Trump voters don't think he's very religious, but say he fights for religious communities: poll …Read more

Across America

REPORTING TO PRISON: Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro begins 4-month sentence for contempt of Congress …Read more

HIGHER RISK: Major cancer research group finds LGBTQ+ people have a higher risk …Read more

'READY TO ASSIST': Arkansas sends troops to Texas to help tackle migrant influx …Read more

TRUMP HUSH-MONEY CASE: Judge permits Michael Cohen, Stormy Daniels to testify …Read more

‘FRAUD’: Trump says 'disgusting' New York AG committed 'FRAUD' by allegedly convincing judge to undervalue Mar-a-Lago …Read more

TRUMP TRIALS: Where do all the cases against the former president stand? …Read more

‘UNCHARTED TERRITORY’: Legal experts weigh in on Trump’s options after failure to obtain $464M appeal bond …Read more

