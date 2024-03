Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The Supreme Court on Monday extended a block on Texas law that would allow police to arrest illegal immigrants after they crossed the border.

In its decision, the Court said that a stay request from the Biden administration would be extended pending further review.

HOW THE MOST POWERFUL NATION LOST CONTROL OF ITS BORDERS: FORMER ICE DIRECTOR

Opponents have compared the law – Senate Bill 4 – to a similar Arizona law that was partially struck down by Supreme Court more than a decade ago.

The Texas Attorney General has said the state's law mirrored federal law and was put in place to compensate for the Biden administration’s inadequate response at the southern border.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.