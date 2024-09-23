Fox News Politics: Swing State Stats

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening…

-Congress has less than a week to avert government shutdown

-Trump's ground game shrinks in several key states

-Newsom rejects bill allowing illegal immigrants to work on campuses

Inch by Inch

Former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris in three crucial swing states, according to a Monday poll from the New York Times.

Trump is leading Harris in Arizona by five points in a 50%-45% spread, and he holds a similar 49%-45% lead in Georgia. Harris is closer to the former president in North Carolina, however, where the race sits at 49%-47%, according to the poll.

The Times conducted its poll from Sept. 17-21, surveying 2,077 likely voters across all three states.

Arizona and Georgia would be major victories for Trump in the general election, as both are states that President Biden won in 2020. Arizona in particular represents a major swing toward Trump, where a Times poll in August found Harris leading by five points.

The Times survey comes days after a Fox News national poll found Harris leading Trump by two points in a 50%-48% matchup.

The new Fox News national survey found a 3 percentage-point shift among registered voters in the 2024 presidential contest since mid-August. Trump had a 1-point advantage in August ….Read more

White House

‘COVER-UP’: Dozens of lawmakers rip into Biden-Harris admin’s child migrant policies …Read more

Capitol Hill

SHUTDOWN COUNTDOWN: Congress has less than a week to avert government shutdown …Read more

'OUTRAGED': Mike Johnson says Kamala Harris is Iran's 'preferred candidate' in scathing letter to FBI …Read more

'CONSTRAINING' THE PRESIDENT: Top Dem previews Left's efforts to restrain Trump if he wins in November …Read more

NO CASH FOR TERRORISTS: GOP bill would ban aid to Afghanistan …Read more

Tales from the Trail

EARLY VOTING BREAKDOWN: Maryland and Mississippi are the latest states to begin early voting as of Monday …Read more

SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH: Musk super PAC website aims to increase canvassers in battleground states …Read more

CAMPAIGN EXODUS: 4 Mark Robinson staffers resign in wake of report on porn website posts …Read more

LAW AND ORDER: Harris-Trump showdown: Leading law enforcement group takes sides in presidential election …Read more

UNIQUE ENDORSEMENT: Who is Amer Ghalib, the Trump-backing mayor of the US’s only Muslim-majority town? …Read more

TRAILING NUMBERS: New poll finds Iowa Republican in hot water …Read more

TAKING ADVANTAGE?: Crucial Senate showdown: Hogan says its 'deeply disturbing' Alsobrooks improperly benefited from tax breaks on two properties …Read more

CLOSING IN: Trump campaign's ground game shrinks voter registration gap in key battleground states …Read more

Across America

FUNDING CHINA'S ARMY: US research dollars may have aided Chinese military technology, GOP-led report say …Read more

STAY IN JAIL: Trump would-be assassin ordered held behind bars …Read more

'DEVASTATED': Missing North Carolina college student found dead in South Africa …Read more

BLUE STATE VETO: Newsom rejects bill that would let illegal immigrant students work on campus …Read more

CREEPY: Trump assassination suspect wrote chilling letter months before golf course plot: 'I failed you' …Read more

LIKE IN A MOVIE: Tennessee woman attempted to hire hitman to kill wife of man she met on dating website: 'Needs to seem random' …Read more

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.