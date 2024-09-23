Iowa poll flashes warning sign for Republican congresswoman in competitive district

Republican incumbent for Iowa’s 1st District, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, received a warning sign from a Monday poll, which placed her slightly behind her Democratic challenger.

The new poll from the Des Moines Register shows Miller-Meeks trailing three points behind Democrat Christina Bohannan. It is the closest race in the state, with Republicans favored in all three of Iowa's other House races.

Miller-Meeks defeated a Republican primary challenger earlier this year, but now finds herself sitting at 46% support to Bohannan's 49%.

The Register poll surveyed 811 Iowa adults, including 656 likely voters, from Sept. 8-11. The poll advertises a margin of error of 3.8%.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll have found repeated swings in Miller-Meeks' district throughout the year. In June, the pollsters found Miller-Meeks favored in a 53% to 41% matchup with Bohannon. Another poll in February had Bohannon leading 49% to 45%.

Meanwhile, the Cook Political Report still has Miller-Meeks' district down as "Lean Republican." Fox News' power rankings also had the district as "Likely Republican" in August.

Miller-Meeks' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some Republican voters in the Register poll expressed frustration with Miller-Meeks for not being supportive enough of former President Donald Trump.

"Our own Republicans are so milquetoast wishy-washy that they’re almost worthless, And that’s the category I would put Meeks in," Jim Schenk, a 62-year-old Republican told the paper.

"She’s just sitting there not doing anything," he added. "The only thing you can say about her is that she’s not actively harming us like a Democrat would be doing."

Schenk said he believes Miller-Meeks has been hesitant to defend Trump because she knows she represents a vulnerable district.