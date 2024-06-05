Fox News Politics: Potential Perjury

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

- Biden accused of trying to ‘out-Republican Republicans’

- Squad Democrats furious over Netanyahu invitation to congress

- Trump catching up to Biden on fundraising

Proposed Perjury

As Hunter Biden faces criminal gun charges in Delaware, House Republicans are sending criminal referrals to the Justice Department recommending that the president's son and brother be charged with making false statements to Congress about "key aspects" of the impeachment inquiry of President Biden, Fox News Digital has learned.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., who have been leading the inquiry, sent the criminal referrals of Hunter Biden and James Biden to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Special Counsel David Weiss on Wednesday, saying the alleged false statements "implicate Joe Biden’s knowledge and role in his family’s influence peddling schemes and appear to be a calculated effort to shield Joe Biden from the impeachment inquiry."

White House

‘LIKE A SON’: Former top Biden adviser with deep business ties to China spotted inside Hunter Biden gun trial …Read more

'MISTAKE': Biden accused by own party of 'trying to out-Republican the Republicans' on border …Read more

'HE ADMIRES DICTATORS': Kamala Harris tells Jimmy Kimmel that he's right to be worried about what Trump could do to him …Read more

'THIS IS JOE BIDEN': Biden's old age concerns aren't 'going away' soon, CNN reporter says …Read more

'FOUR MORE YEARS, PAUSE': 5 recent gaffes by President Biden …Read more

'NATIONAL SECURITY ISSUE': Former WH doctor raises alarms on Biden's mental state after WSJ report …Read more

Capitol Hill

'TOO DANGEROUS': Gaetz pushes immigration ban on this nationality …Read more

'TOO MUCH AT STAKE': Nancy Mace confronts House Republican who endorsed her opponent …Read more

'SECOND' MATTERS: Lawmakers invoke Hunter Biden in gun law chats …Read more

'IT'S ABSURD': 'It's absurd': Congress takes bipartisan action after Cuban officials' tour secure parts of major airport …Read more

'FULL OF IT': Possible McConnell replacement takes Democrat IVF claims head on with major announcement …Read more

SUPREME ETHICS: Dems accused of ethics violations after demanding Justice Alito recusal …Read more

'FEARMONGERING': Contraception bill would bulldoze religious liberty, 'parental rights,' Republicans say …Read more

'ACCUSED WAR CRIMINAL': Squad Dems furious at Netanyahu being invited to Congress …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

LEFT OUT: 'The View' co-host warns Biden will 'lose' if he lives in fear of the left-wing …Read more

'TRUST OF VOTERS': New Mexico DA who indicted Alec Baldwin fends off primary challenge …Read more

MAGA MUDSLINGING: Brutal swing state primary takes center stage as accusations of ‘disloyalty’ to Trump swirl …Read more

MAGA BUCKS: Trump catching up to Biden's fundraising with super PAC …Read more

Trials and Tribulations

PUT ON PAUSE: Georgia court freezes Fani Willis' sweeping election case against Trump …Read more

'PROTECT THE INTEGRITY': Manhattan prosecutors oppose Trump request to lift gag order, urge court to 'protect the integrity' of case …Read more

Across America

PARTY OVER CLIMATE: NY's Dem governor indefinitely halts congestion pricing plan reportedly over November concerns …Read more

