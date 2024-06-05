Hunter Biden gun crime trial enters 3rd day with cross examination of FBI agent

A recap of the first days of the Hunter Biden trial

The first day of Hunter Biden’s gun trial kicked off Monday with jury selection, which the court completed ahead of the opening statements on Tuesday.

Each jury member admitted to knowing someone who has been or currently experiences substance abuse and addiction – and almost every potential juror has said they heard about the Hunter Biden case in the news.

The court managed to select a full, 12-member jury, along with four alternates, all sworn in before leaving for the day.

Judge Maryellen Noreika made clear that jurors must not talk about the case and must keep an open mind throughout the proceedings.

Day two kicked off with opening statements from the prosecution and defense, followed by the prosecution calling their first witness, an FBI agent.

The defense will cross examine the agent on Wednesday.