Hunter Biden gun crime trial enters 3rd day with cross examination of FBI agent
Hunter Biden returns to his Delaware courtroom for the third day in his federal gun crime trial Wednesday. Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, will cross examine the prosecution's first witness, FBI Special Agent Erica Jensen. Jensen testified about Biden's text messages and his admission of drug addiction in his memoir.
The first day of Hunter Biden’s gun trial kicked off Monday with jury selection, which the court completed ahead of the opening statements on Tuesday.
Each jury member admitted to knowing someone who has been or currently experiences substance abuse and addiction – and almost every potential juror has said they heard about the Hunter Biden case in the news.
The court managed to select a full, 12-member jury, along with four alternates, all sworn in before leaving for the day.
Judge Maryellen Noreika made clear that jurors must not talk about the case and must keep an open mind throughout the proceedings.
Day two kicked off with opening statements from the prosecution and defense, followed by the prosecution calling their first witness, an FBI agent.
The defense will cross examine the agent on Wednesday.
Special Counsel David Weiss has been investigating Hunter Biden since 2018. Weiss, at the time, was U.S. Attorney for Delaware.
Attorney General Merrick Garland gave Weiss special counsel status in August 2023.
For the trial of the first son in Delaware, federal prosecutors Leo Wise and Derek Hines are present. Wise is the principal senior assistant special counsel and Hines is the senior assistant special counsel.
Jurors heard testimony and opening statements for more than seven hours on Tuesday, including Biden’s defense team setting the stage that his purchase of a Cobra Colt .38 revolver in October 2018 was a hurried purchase promoted by employees at the gun shop – StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply in Wilmington – who wanted to make a sale. Lowell continued in his opening remarks that the firearm Biden purchased was a "small gun" that was never used in the 11 days Biden had it in his possession.
"No one is above the law," argued prosecutors, who told the jury that during the trial they will present evidence showing Biden was a crack cocaine addict who lied on a federal gun form in order to purchase the firearm.
U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware Judge Maryellen Noreika is presiding over the federal gun charges trial of Hunter Biden.
Noreika was nominated by former President Trump in December 2017 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in August 2018.
Noreika studied at Lehigh University for her undergraduate degree; Columbia University for her graduate master’s degree; and received her law degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.
Noreika previously worked in private practice in Wilmington, Del.
Last summer, she presided over the initial hearing for the first son, when his plea deal fell apart.
Noreika did not accept the plea agreement, questioning the constitutionality — specifically the diversion clause and the immunity Hunter Biden would receive.
Ultimately, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty because Noreika could not accept the plea deal as it was constructed.
Noreika, at the time, repeatedly expressed her concerns about the constitutionality of the diversion deal related to the felony gun charge, specifying that the main issue with the agreement was that if Hunter Biden breached the deal, the judge would need to make a finding of fact on the matter before the government could bring charges.
First son Hunter Biden's criminal trial kicked off in earnest on Tuesday, beginning with opening statements before hearing from the case’s first witness, a special agent with the FBI.
Biden’s 2021 memoir "Beautiful Things" took center stage Tuesday as prosecutors played excerpts from Biden’s audiobook, which is narrated by Biden, in the courtroom. The excerpts detailed anecdotes such as how he linked up with a female drug dealer he nicknamed "Bicycles" who sold him crack cocaine on the streets of Washington, D.C., how he could serve as a "crack daddy" to dealers due to his spiraling addiction, and how he took cocaine from a stranger in a hotel bathroom in Monte Carlo.
Though the excerpts from the book contained salacious details, jurors for the case appeared to lose interest at points while the prosecution team played roughly an hour of audiobook excerpts. Jurors were seen yawning, placing their heads in their hands, and even two jurors throughout the day appeared to close their eyes briefly as testimony continued.
