Kamala Harris tells Jimmy Kimmel he's right to be worried about what Trump could do to late night host

Vice President Kamala Harris told comedian Jimmy Kimmel that he should be concerned about former President Trump retaliating against him in a second term.

"Trump has made it pretty plain that he’s planning to go after his enemies or whatever you want to call them should he be re-elected," Kimmel said on his late night show.

"Realistically," Kimmel asked Harris, "what can he actually do to, oh, like, for example, me?"

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD SAYS IT'S FAIR TO ASK WHETHER BIDEN-HARRIS IS A 'WINNABLE TICKET'

"In all seriousness, Jimmy, you’re right to bring this up," Harris said. "[Trump] has been very clear. He intends to weaponize the Department of Justice against his political enemies."

"He admires dictators and says he’ll be a dictator on day one," she continued.

Harris also criticized Trump on abortion, arguing that her daughter has "fewer rights in terms of her reproductive freedoms than my mother-in-law."

Kimmel argued against Trump's claims that the justice system has been weaponized against him after he was convicted in New York on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

"If President Biden has weaponized the justice system, why doesn't he get his son out of the trial?" Kimmel asked. "Hunter is currently on trial."

BIDEN CAMPAIGN SEEKS TO HALT SLIDE WITH BLACK VOTERS WITH NEW INITIATIVE

"Couldn't he just snap his weaponized fingers and get him right out of that?" he added.

"The former president is a hypocrite," Harris responded.

First son Hunter Biden's criminal trial kicked off on Tuesday.

"No one is above the law," argued prosecutors, who told the jury that during the trial they will present evidence showing the younger Biden was a crack cocaine addict who lied on a federal gun form in order to purchase the firearm.

Prosecutors in the case allege that in October 2018, Hunter Biden visited StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply to purchase a Colt revolver and that he lied about his drug addiction when he filled out a federal form to purchase the gun. The form was ticked "No" in response to a question asking whether the buyer was an unlawful user of a firearm or addicted to controlled substances.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.