'Too much at stake': Rep Mace confronts GOP lawmaker who endorsed her opponent

Rep. Nancy Mace shared some sharp words with fellow South Carolina Republican Rep. Joe Wilson on the House floor Tuesday after he endorsed her primary opponent.

Fox News Digital spotted Mace and Wilson having what appeared to be a brief but tense exchange during House votes late Tuesday afternoon, hours after Wilson released a statement backing Catherine Templeton to unseat her.

Mace told Fox News Digital that she told Wilson she "would never do to him what he has done to me," and "we needed to stop the infighting and unify so we can win it all in November."

"Too much at stake," Mace added. "And that there is a place in the party for people like me, people like him, Trump, MAGA, independents, women, everyone. Oh, and that I was working hard to crush it Tuesday."

Mace is facing two Republican primary challengers on June 11, Templeton, a former South Carolina state official, and Marine veteran Bill Young.

Wilson, the longest-serving South Carolina Republican, released a statement on Tuesday hailing Templeton as "smart, honest, and dedicated to President Trump’s agenda to Make America Great Again."

"As we face the peril of the Biden agenda — never ending inflation, taxes, crime, and illegal immigration, we need reinforcements in Congress who will always stand with conservatives, President Trump, and our beloved Lowcountry — we need Catherine Templeton in Congress," Wilson’s statement said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Wilson’s office for comment on his exchange with Mace.

Mace was one of eight House Republicans who voted to successfully oust ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in October, invoking the ire of the former leader's allies and other mainstream Republicans.

The South Carolina congresswoman secured Trump’s endorsement in March after she already endorsed his bid for president. Wilson and Trump also support each other, with Wilson being named to the former president’s re-election leadership team in South Carolina.

A recent Emerson College/The Hill poll also shows her leading her two primary opponents by double digits. The mid-May survey shows Mace with 47% support, while Templeton and Young trail with 22% and 7% respectively.