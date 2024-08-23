Fox News Politics: Performance Reviews Came In...

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-Biden-Harris quietly role out new amnesty proposal during the DNC

-Harris toes thin line with Israel-Gaza in DNC speech

-Hamas to receive new peace fire proposals

Multiple Agents on Leave

At least five members of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) have been placed on administrative leave following the July 13 assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump in Butler, Penn., Fox News has confirmed.

One member of Trump’s personal protective team and four members of the Secret Service’s Pittsburgh Field Office, including the special agent in charge, have been sidelined nearly six weeks after the incident. The five are still employed but are teleworking and are no longer allowed in the field. They cannot do any investigative work ….Read more

White House

BORDER BACKLASH: Biden parole plan faces new challenge in the courts …Read more

THE REAL SURPRISE GUESTS: Biden-Harris admin quietly rolled out new 'amnesty' during DNC: critics …Read more

'ABHORRENT' RULE: ATF blasted for defining gun parts as firearms …Read more

Capitol Hill

'NOT SCIENCE FICTION': AOC declares that Harris will be 'first woman president' …Read more

IMMIGRANT MEDICAID TIFF: Grassley demands answers after CA promised to repay feds …Read more

Tales from the Trail

CEASE-FIRE DEAL: Harris toes thin line with Israel-Gaza conflict in DNC speech …Read more

TWO WEEKS TO GO: With 14 days until voting starts, 'election season' kicks off sooner than you think …Read more

MEDIA LACKEYS: MSNBC, CNN personalities get speaking roles at Democratic Convention …Read more

FACT-CHECKING KAMALA: 3 Harris DNC attack lines against Trump that were inaccurate or false …Read more

'UNACCEPTABLE BREACH': RNC sues Detroit Election Commission over allegations of 'failure to hire Republican poll workers' …Read more

Across America

'PROTECTION OF WOMEN'S SPORTS': Riley Gaines to testify in Georgia regarding 2022 NCAA matchup against biological male swimmer …Read more

GUN BAN UNDER FIRE: SCOTUS asked to rule on Maryland law …Read more

BE A MAN: Competing visions of being a man in America at center of Trump-Harris matchup …Read more

MOTHER'S PLEA: Family of mom murdered by illegal immigrant suspect has a message in Trump border meeting …Read more

FAILURE TO WARN: Trump team irate over Secret Service failing to warn them about Crooks after spotting him with a range finder …Read more

'HOW IS THIS JUSTICE?': Dozens of criminal defendants handed 'get out of jail free card' on a technicality …Read more

RAY OF HOPE: Hamas to receive new cease-fire proposal after 'constructive' talks in Egypt: report …Read more

BANNING WOMEN: Taliban government issues public ban on women's voices, bare faces …Read more

TROUBLED WATERS: Civilian contractors to haul back Army boats used in Gaza pier mission …Read more

