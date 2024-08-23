Fox News Politics: Performance Reviews Came In...

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.
-Biden-Harris quietly role out new amnesty proposal during the DNC
-Harris toes thin line with Israel-Gaza in DNC speech
-Hamas to receive new peace fire proposals
Multiple Agents on Leave
At least five members of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) have been placed on administrative leave following the July 13 assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump in Butler, Penn., Fox News has confirmed.
One member of Trump’s personal protective team and four members of the Secret Service’s Pittsburgh Field Office, including the special agent in charge, have been sidelined nearly six weeks after the incident. The five are still employed but are teleworking and are no longer allowed in the field. They cannot do any investigative work….Read more
White House
BORDER BACKLASH: Biden parole plan faces new challenge in the courts …Read more
THE REAL SURPRISE GUESTS: Biden-Harris admin quietly rolled out new 'amnesty' during DNC: critics …Read more
'ABHORRENT' RULE: ATF blasted for defining gun parts as firearms …Read more
Capitol Hill
'NOT SCIENCE FICTION': AOC declares that Harris will be 'first woman president' …Read more
IMMIGRANT MEDICAID TIFF: Grassley demands answers after CA promised to repay feds …Read more
Tales from the Trail
CEASE-FIRE DEAL: Harris toes thin line with Israel-Gaza conflict in DNC speech …Read more
TWO WEEKS TO GO: With 14 days until voting starts, 'election season' kicks off sooner than you think …Read more
MEDIA LACKEYS: MSNBC, CNN personalities get speaking roles at Democratic Convention …Read more
FACT-CHECKING KAMALA: 3 Harris DNC attack lines against Trump that were inaccurate or false …Read more
'UNACCEPTABLE BREACH': RNC sues Detroit Election Commission over allegations of 'failure to hire Republican poll workers' …Read more
Across America
'PROTECTION OF WOMEN'S SPORTS': Riley Gaines to testify in Georgia regarding 2022 NCAA matchup against biological male swimmer …Read more
GUN BAN UNDER FIRE: SCOTUS asked to rule on Maryland law …Read more
BE A MAN: Competing visions of being a man in America at center of Trump-Harris matchup …Read more
MOTHER'S PLEA: Family of mom murdered by illegal immigrant suspect has a message in Trump border meeting …Read more
FAILURE TO WARN: Trump team irate over Secret Service failing to warn them about Crooks after spotting him with a range finder …Read more
'HOW IS THIS JUSTICE?': Dozens of criminal defendants handed 'get out of jail free card' on a technicality …Read more
RAY OF HOPE: Hamas to receive new cease-fire proposal after 'constructive' talks in Egypt: report …Read more
BANNING WOMEN: Taliban government issues public ban on women's voices, bare faces …Read more
TROUBLED WATERS: Civilian contractors to haul back Army boats used in Gaza pier mission …Read more
