Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Assassinations - Murders

Trump team irate over Secret Service failing to warn them about Crooks after spotting him with a range finder

The former president took the stage more than 10 minutes after a Pennsylvania state trooper noticed Thomas Matthew Crooks

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published
close
Secret Service agents placed on leave amid Trump assassination attempt investigation Video

Secret Service agents placed on leave amid Trump assassination attempt investigation

Former FBI senior executive Josh Skule reacted to the news during 'America's Newsroom' and discussed the latest on the investigation into an Arizona man accused of threatening to kill former President Trump.

Former President Donald Trump took the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, several minutes after the Secret Service first began tracking the former president’s attempted assassin, and Trump's team was none too happy about it.

Those in Trump’s orbit said the former president’s security detail became enraged after learning they were not told for 30 minutes about a suspicious subject carrying a range finder around the perimeter of Trump’s July 13 rally, according to the Washington Post. That suspicious subject turned out to be Thomas Matthew Crooks, the former president’s 20-year-old attempted assassin.  

Trump took the stage in Butler shortly after 6 p.m., according to reports. Meanwhile, local officers had first spotted Crooks between 5:45 p.m. and 5:55 p.m., the Washington Post's timeline of events indicates. Once spotted, local law enforcement verbally communicated the threat to Secret Service agents, but the threat was reportedly never shared with Trump's team. Trump's team was also reportedly never told that local law enforcement counter-snipers lost track of Crooks at one point.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Secret Service for comment but did not receive a response.

Trump North Carolina Counter-Sniper

Rooftop security is in position prior to Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Asheboro, North Carolina. Wednesday's event is the first outdoor rally Trump has held since the attempted assassination of the former president. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Anger from Trump’s team about the circumstances surrounding the July 13 Butler rally comes amid years of frustrations over the Secret Service’s failure to heed the Trump team’s repeated requests for additional counter-snipers, bomb-sniffing dogs, magnetometers and other security precautions at the former president’s rallies and residences, the Washington Post reported last week.

ATTEMPTED TRUMP ASSASSIN SEEN WALKING AROUND PENNSYLVANIA RALLY HOURS BEFORE OPENING FIRE

In 2021, Trump’s Secret Service detail created an "Intrusion Detection Plan" to better secure the former president’s Mar-a-Lago golf club in South Florida, where other people seeking to harm Trump have been caught. However, when they asked for funds to implement the plan, the Secret Service only provided about 10% of the money that was requested, the Washington Post reported last week.

"They didn’t see it as their job to protect his club, but to protect him," a former Trump security official familiar with the request told the Washington Post. "But it could be hard to separate the two." 

The Secret Service, meanwhile, told the Washington Post that the agency has "continuously invested in security enhancements" at the former president’s residences, but due to their policies on not disclosing operational tactics, would not discuss any specific funding numbers. 

TRUMP SHOOTER HAD MULTIPLE ENCRYPTED ACCOUNTS OVERSEAS, INCLUDING GERMANY: REP. WALTZ

Zijie Li, 38

A man who claimed he had information about former President Donald Trump's recent assassination attempt is now behind bars after trying to get into Mar-a-Lago multiple times, according to the Palm Beach Police Department. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/(Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images/File)

Secret Service officials have countered the Trump camp’s complaints about a lack of precautions with claims that the agency has never been asked to provide so much security for a former president, according to reporting from the Washington Post. Officials also appeared to throw some of the blame on Trump himself, reportedly asserting that his team schedules events that are especially challenging to protect. 

In the wake of the July 13 attempted assassination, the Secret Service has reportedly ramped up its security efforts for Trump. According to Trump advisers who spoke with the Washington Post on the condition of anonymity, the former president’s security became as heavy after the assassination attempt as when he was president. 

MULTIPLE SECRET SERVICE AGENTS PUT ON LEAVE FOLLOWING TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Trump’s outdoor rallies now include bulletproof glass surrounding the former president, a request he demanded following the attempted assassination.

An outdoor stage is set encased with bulletproof glass as supporters arrive to hear Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speak at a rally, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Asheboro, North Carolina. Trump is holding his first outdoor rally since narrowly surviving an attempted assassination when a gunman opened fire in Pennsylvania last month.

An outdoor stage is set encased with bulletproof glass as supporters arrive to hear Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speak at a rally, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Asheboro, North Carolina. Trump is holding his first outdoor rally since narrowly surviving an attempted assassination when a gunman opened fire in Pennsylvania last month. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump campaign for comment but did not receive a response by press time.

More from Politics