Fox News Politics Newsletter: Trump's Vote of Confidence

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-2028 Watch: Here are the Democrats who may eventually jump into the next White House race

-U.S. appeals court upholds Trump verdict in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

-Biden admin suppressed intel officials' views that supported COVID-19 lab leak theory

‘Complete and total endorsement’

President-elect Donald Trump gave his "complete" and "total" endorsement of Mike Johnson ahead of next month's expected fight to hold onto the House speakership. 

"The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration. Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man," Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday. "He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!"

Trump, championing the GOP as "the Party of COMMON SENSE," also included a warning to Republicans…Read more

Trump looks on as Speaker Mike Johnson speaks

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - APRIL 12: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump listens as Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a press conference at Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on April 12, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. They spoke about  "election integrity," which has been one of the former president's top issues.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Remembering President Carter

Jimmy Carter smiling in closeup shot, US flag behind him

(Original Caption) 3/24/1979-Elk City, Okla.: Closeup of President Jimmy Carter, addressing a town meeting. American flag in background. (Getty Images)

PICTURES OF A LIFE: Jimmy Carter: His life in pictures…Read more

AIR TRAVEL FOR ALL: How former President Jimmy Carter transformed the airline industry…Read more

TOP 10: Jimmy Carter nears the top of America's 'Most Admired Man' list, according to Gallup…Read more

HUMANITARIAN WORK: Former President Jimmy Carter remembered and praised as a humanitarian around the world…Read more

Jimmy Carter displaying Nobel Peace Prize

Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize. Oslo City Hall, Dec. 10, 2002. (The Carter Center)

'NIGHTMARE': Jimmy Carter attacked by 'killer rabbit' highlighted presidency struggles…Read more

'A SERVANT'S HEART': Carter's death spurs outpouring of tributes from state leaders of both parties: 'A servant's heart'…Read more

White House

'THANK YOU HILLARY!': Trump hails Florida Dem's decision to ditch party, join GOP…Read more

PRICEY PROTECTION: Biden's Defense Department announces new multi-billion-dollar aid packages for Ukraine…Read more

Zelenskyy, left, shaking hands with President Biden, right

TOPSHOT - (L-R) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with US President Joe Biden during an event with world leaders launching a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukrainian Recovery and Reconstruction on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) (Andrew Cabalero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images))

World Stage

ACHTUNG, ELON: Germany accuses Elon Musk of interfering in election…Read more

Capitol Hill

'NOTHING WAS GAINED': Trump accuses former Speaker Kevin McCarthy of 'one of the dumbest political decisions made in years'…Read more

Kevin McCarthy, left, with President Trump in 2020 photo

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a legislation signing rally with local farmers on February 19, 2020 in Bakersfield, California. ( David McNew/Getty Images)

HOUSE BATTLE: Trump’s convincing 2024 victory sets House GOP up for homefield advantage in 2026 midterm elections…Read more

UNCONVINCED: Rep. Victoria Spartz demands 'assurances' Speaker Johnson 'won't sell us out to the swamp'…Read more

Across America

PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED: Kentucky to consider bill that would hold parents accountable for children’s gun crimes…Read more

'OZEMPIC SANTA': Elon Musk admits to taking controversial weight loss drug previously opposed by RFK Jr...Read more

RFK Jr. at right in photo split, Elon Musk on left

Elon Musk, left, and RFK Jr, right (AP)

BORDER HORROR: Smugglers abandon two migrant girls at southern border with note to authorities…Read more

DEI: These six states banned or limited DEI at colleges and universities in 2024…Read more

**NOTE: We are publishing tomorrow, New Year's Eve, but will not publish on New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.**

