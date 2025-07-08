Fox News Politics Newsletter: DOJ reveals no Epstein client list

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Medical groups urge Kennedy, FDA to reexamine broad approval of abortion drugs

- How the Supreme Court's injunction decision advances Trump's fight against birthright citizenship

- Resurfaced Mamdani pic sparks social media firestorm, outrage from key voting bloc: 'Shameful'

Bondi under siege after DOJ reveals no Epstein client list

Attorney General Pam Bondi is facing scrutiny for remarks she made this year about Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case after the Department of Justice and FBI brought their Epstein inquiry to an abrupt close over the weekend.

The White House was grilled by reporters Monday about Bondi's remarks, which appeared to contradict a memo the DOJ and FBI released earlier in the day stating that their Epstein review was complete and that they had nothing further to share with the public about it.

Fox News's Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt about Bondi apparently confirming in February that a nonpublic list of Epstein's sex-trafficking clients existed… READ MORE.

White House

PILL PUSHBACK: Medical groups urge Kennedy, FDA to reexamine broad approval of abortion drugs

INTEREST RATE DEBATE: A look at who is in the running to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell

'UNDER THREAT': Trump administration moves decisively to block China from 'weaponizing' American farmland

'EMBARRASSING': Trump dishes on Milley clash over leaving military equipment in Afghanistan: 'I knew he was an idiot'

GAME OF THRONES: New book exposes Jill Biden's power grab amid husband's political demise

'EXISTENTIAL THREAT': Ex-Biden official scolds Trump on climate change after Texas floods

Capitol Hill

'RULE OF LAW': How the Supreme Court's injunction decision advances Trump's fight against birthright citizenship

BENEFITS GONE WILD: GOP congressman calls for Newsom to count illegal migrants getting state health benefits

Across America

UNWELCOME GUEST: South Carolina GOP urges Trump supporters to give Gavin Newsom a 'HUGE Southern welcome'

'SHAMEFUL': Resurfaced Mamdani pic sparks social media firestorm, outrage from key voting bloc: 'Shameful'

SAFETY RISK: Gunman ambushes Border Patrol agents days after House Dems reject resolution condemning anti-ICE violence