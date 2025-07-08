Ex-Biden official scolds Trump on climate change after Texas floods

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Monica Medina, a former Biden State Department official, scolded President Donald Trump on climate change in the aftermath of the devastating Texas floods.

"First of all, I just want to say how heartbreaking this is for any parent to imagine this kind of a horrible thing happening to their child. And I hope that this will mean that the president will stop mocking climate change as an existential threat," Medina said during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday.

Medina, wife of Biden's former chief of staff Ron Klain, served as the State Department's first Special Envoy for Biodiversity and Water Resources.

"Because for those hundred souls, it was an existential threat, and it is an existential threat for Americans all across the country. It’s touching everyone," Medina continued.

"What I take away from this is that it was preventable. There are things that we can do. I know sometimes we feel powerless in the face of climate change, but we know that weather is getting more and more extreme," she said.

Medina said that the particular part of Texas that was flooded was called "flash flood alley."

"We had the ability to make small changes to be able to prevent something like this," Medina said. "NOAA weather radio. It’s something that’s available, and you can buy it in stores, and it will warn you in the middle of the night, you don’t have to have a siren system if you don’t have one in place, and it may take a while before Texas decides to put one in place."

Prior to her State Department job, Medina was a Georgetown University professor and co-founder of Our Daily Planet, "an e-newsletter on conservation and the environment," the Biden White House said at the time.

Medina backed the Green New Deal in 2019, writing in a Huffington Post column, "The Green New Deal is a unifying political message that gets back to the basics of creating an economy that works for all people and protects the planet as a result."

Medina said weather services were stretched to the breaking point during her appearance on "Morning Joe."

Over 100 people, including children and counselors at a girls' camp, were killed in central Texas in flash flooding that began early on the morning of the Fourth of July.