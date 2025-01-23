Fox News Politics Newsletter: JFK Files Declassified

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Karine Jean-Pierre reveals mom's cancer diagnosis — and why she kept it secret

-Illegal immigrant suspect in fatal hit-and-run arrested 800 miles from crime scene on bus headed to Mexico

-Top 5 moments from Trump's 'Hannity' interview

‘Everything Will Be Revealed’

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to declassify files on the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, and civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump had promised to declassify the previously-classified documents during his 2024 campaign.

"Everything will be revealed," Trump told reporters as he signed the order in the Oval Office of the White House…Read more

White House

RIGHTING A WRONG: Trump expected to pardon pro-life activists convicted under FACE Act…Read more

'FORGOTTEN ABOUT': Anti-CCP group debuts ad with dire call for GOP lawmakers to back Trump on saving US farms…Read more

TWO DOWN: John Ratcliffe confirmed as next CIA director, becomes second Trump cabinet pick to gain congress's approval…Read more

World Stage

BRACING FOR INFLUX: Mexico scrambles to build tents to handle mass deportations from US…Read more

'FALSELY SMEARED': Benjamin Netanyahu comes to defense of Elon Musk…Read more

MONEY PROBLEMS: Putin reportedly concerned over Russia's economy ahead of possible Trump tariffs…Read more

Capitol Hill

STATUS REVOKED: GOP leaders rally to revoke China's 'most favored nation' status after 20-year run…Read more

SPREADING THE WORD: New Republican leader Lisa McClain talks messaging 'playbook' in the Trump era…Read more

RESULTS OVER PROCESS: Tim Scott emphasizes 'results' over reconciliation process as he stays out of debate…Read more

'FACTUALLY INACCURATE': Key Senate chairman criticizes 'anonymous sources with ulterior motives,' stands by Hegseth nomination…Read more

'GODFATHER OF THE ULTRA-RIGHT': Trump budget chief pick Russell Vought faces fire from Dem senators…Read more

SENATE SHOWDOWN: Hegseth clears Senate hurdle and advances to a final confirmation vote…Read more

'CONCERNED': Moderate GOP senator says she will vote against nomination of Pete Hegseth for Defense Secretary…Read more

'RIDICULOUS': Lawmakers refuse to say how many genders there are when confronted on Capitol Hill…Read more

Across America

SHOCKING MOVE: VA Dems reject Youngkin's antisemitism expert pick from George Mason Univ board amid troubling incidents…Read more

EXCLUSIVE: Medal of Honor recipients would see their pensions increase six-fold under new proposal…Read more

‘I’M A FIGHTER': House GOP firebrand invokes Trump while mulling run for South Carolina governor's mansion…Read more

'INFANTICIDE': Pro-lifers pounce on Fetterman for opposing 'Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act'…Read more

'WE'RE GOING TO FIND THEM': First images of ICE mass deportation efforts show arrests of MS-13 gang members, murder suspects…Read more