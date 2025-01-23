Expand / Collapse search
Congress

WATCH: Lawmakers refuse to say how many genders there are when confronted on Capitol Hill

Trump proclaimed in executive order that there are only 2 genders

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
Fox News Digital asked lawmakers on Capitol Hill how many genders there are, just days after President Trump proclaimed that there are only two: male and female.

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers refused to say how many genders there are when confronted just days after President Donald Trump proclaimed that there are only two "not changeable" sexes: male and female.

Former President Joe Biden refrained from defining gender as strictly binary and issued directives supporting the recognition of individual gender identity on federal documents. This included allowing Americans to select "X" as a gender option on their passports, alongside male and female. In contrast, Trump's order, declaring the existence of only two genders, will reverse efforts allowing the use of a gender different from that assigned at birth on documents like driver's licenses.

In the wake of Trump's order, Fox News Digital surveyed lawmakers on Capitol Hill about the number of recognized genders, but most members of Congress refused to answer the question.

"I have one meeting to go to, that's all I'm worried about right now," Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, told Fox when asked how many genders there are.

Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, would not say how many genders there are when asked by Fox News Digital.

Another Democrat, Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., told Fox that there are "two" genders but that "people are often uncertain what there is."

"These people are ridiculous," Democrat Rep. Greg Casar of Texas said as he walked away. 

Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla

Other lawmakers who did not say how many genders there are included Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., and Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn.

Trump is taking aim at several of Biden's federal orders surrounding gender identity, such as revoking the Enabling All Qualified Americans to Serve Their Country in Uniform order, which allowed transgender people to serve in the military. 

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

