Fox News Politics Newsletter: DC Crime Crackdown

Trump's DC Crime Crackdown

President Donald Trump and his allies in Congress are working to solidify his grip on Washington, D.C.

A leadership aide told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that House Republicans are working with the White House on a package of bills "to fix the many problems with D.C. governance and crime."

Trump all but confirmed the effort in a late-night Truth Social post at midnight on Wednesday stating that House and Senate leaders "are working with me, and other Republicans, on a Comprehensive Crime Bill."…Read more

White House

CENTRAL BANK SHAKEUP: Cook’s potential exit hands Trump greater sway over Fed Board shaping US monetary policy

'RALLY': Trump’s cartel crackdown gains ‘powerful political leverage’ with El Mayo guilty plea

Across America

WITCH HUNT: Jack Smith's lawyers blast Hatch Act probe as ‘imaginary and unfounded’

GOLDEN DIVORCE: "2 state solution" -- CA Republicans announce plan to split state to blunt redistricting

ASYLUM AT THE PLANT: Chicago Teamsters, backed by mayor, want ICE blocked without warrants in strike fight

SUPPORT LIMBO: Socialist candidate Mamdani meets with NY Dems as they withhold endorsements

TRAGEDY STRIKES: DNC adjourns Minneapolis meeting as breaking news of deadly school shooting unfolds minutes away

SAGA CONTINUES: Abrego Garcia renews push for asylum in US, reveals new country willing to accept him

CASH CRISIS: Kamala Harris fundraising events have been a flop to help raise money for DNC: Report