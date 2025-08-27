Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: DC Crime Crackdown

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Federal judge blocks Abrego Garcia deportation through October, extending court fight

-Dem lawmakers call for gun control after Minneapolis school shooting

-House Republicans ready slew of DC crime bills as Trump promises end to street violence

Trump's DC Crime Crackdown 

President Donald Trump and his allies in Congress are working to solidify his grip on Washington, D.C.

A leadership aide told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that House Republicans are working with the White House on a package of bills "to fix the many problems with D.C. governance and crime."

Trump all but confirmed the effort in a late-night Truth Social post at midnight on Wednesday stating that House and Senate leaders "are working with me, and other Republicans, on a Comprehensive Crime Bill."…Read more

Trump speaks with National Guard and law enforcement personnel

President Donald Trump speaks with members of law enforcement and National Guard soldiers, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

White House

CENTRAL BANK SHAKEUP: Cook’s potential exit hands Trump greater sway over Fed Board shaping US monetary policy

'RALLY': Trump’s cartel crackdown gains ‘powerful political leverage’ with El Mayo guilty plea

Trump at podium

President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign leveraged text fundraising efforts.  (Getty Images)

Across America 

WITCH HUNT: Jack Smith's lawyers blast Hatch Act probe as ‘imaginary and unfounded’

GOLDEN DIVORCE: "2 state solution" -- CA Republicans announce plan to split state to blunt redistricting

ASYLUM AT THE PLANT: Chicago Teamsters, backed by mayor, want ICE blocked without warrants in strike fight

SUPPORT LIMBO: Socialist candidate Mamdani meets with NY Dems as they withhold endorsements

TRAGEDY STRIKES: DNC adjourns Minneapolis meeting as breaking news of deadly school shooting unfolds minutes away

DNC Chair Ken Martin

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Ken Martin spoke to DNC members after the meeting was adjourned.  (Fox News Digital/Paul Steinhauser)

SAGA CONTINUES: Abrego Garcia renews push for asylum in US, reveals new country willing to accept him

CASH CRISIS: Kamala Harris fundraising events have been a flop to help raise money for DNC: Report

