Fox News Politics: Jury orders Trump to pay massive damages

What's happening?

- GOP moves to defund sanctuary cities

- Biden approval rating hits rock bottom

- Dem calls out soft-on-crime prosecutors

Trump vows appeal

Former President Trump was ordered to pay over $83 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll after she sued him for what she called defamatory statements following her accusation that he sexually assaulted her.

The trial was not about whether Trump sexually assaulted Carroll – a jury in a Manhattan civil trial last year already found Trump liable for the alleged assault, which Trump vehemently denies.

"Absolutely ridiculous!" Trump wrote on Truth Social after the verdict came down. "I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party," Trump posted on his TRUTH Social shortly after the verdict was read. "Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights."

Trump added: "THIS IS NOT AMERICA!"

White House

'PLAYING POLITICS': White House halts enormous natural gas projects in victory for environmentalists …Read more

GATHERING INFORMATION: Hunter Biden biz associate Rob Walker to testify on being alleged 'vehicle' for Biden family's foreign funds …Read more

‘HONOR OF A LIFETIME’: First-ever chief White House diversity advisor leaving Biden administration …Read m

SHUT IT DOWN: Democrats blast impeachment inquiry after GOP witness says he is 'unaware' of Joe Biden role in family biz …Read more

Capitol Hill

'THREATEN OUR KIDS': Eric Swalwell calls out soft-on-crime prosecutors for letting 'dangerous people threaten' kids …Read more

'DICTATORS': Sen. Tillis schools anti-Israel protester on Hamas in hallway confrontation …Read more

'HEIGHT OF HYPOCRISY': GOP lawmaker moves to defund ‘sanctuary’ cities, slams ‘hypocrisy’ as they seek federal aid for migrant crisis …Read more

EMOTIONALLY TAXING: House GOP leaders look to Dems for help on $80B tax bill as Republicans defect …Read more

'GRAVE CONCERN': House members press Biden to withdraw radical 'judicial' nominee with ties to 9/11 hijacker sympathizers …Read more

'SOME RACIST IN THEM': Alabama congressman says everyone 'has some type of racist in them' during debate: report …Read more

BORDERLINE: Speaker Johnson says House will vote on impeaching Mayorkas 'as soon as possible' …Read more

'DESIGNED' NOT TO SOLVE CRISIS?: Senate GOP in 'quandary' over border security, Ukraine aid package …Read more

'SHORTSIGHTED EFFORT': Dozens of Senate Republicans warn Biden's latest war on energy empowers America's enemies …Read more

'MORE FREEDOM': Fetterman rejects top Democrat's attempted crackdown on Zyn: 'On the side of more freedom' …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

SINKING SOON: Biden's approval rating lowest for third-year president since Carter …Read more

SPEAKING OUT: Trump opposes plan to pressure RNC into making him the GOP's 'presumptive nominee' …Read more

'A LOT CAN GO SIDEWAYS': Nonpartisan watchdog releases report outlining top election security threats for 2024 …Read more

TRUMP TRAIN: Several senior House Republicans still silent on Trump 2024 amid growing pressure for party unity …Read more

'DEPLOY THEIR GUARDS': Trump urges states to surge National Guard to Texas as Abbott standoff with Biden accelerates …Read more

Across America

SELF-ADMINISTERED DEATH: Minnesota lawmakers initiate debate on physician-assisted suicide bill …Read more

NOT COMPLIANT: Texas AG Ken Paxton says state won’t comply with Biden administration order to reopen park to federal agents …Read more