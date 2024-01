Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The White House's first-ever chief diversity and inclusion officer is leaving the administration.

Michael Leach, who has served in the position for three years, is departing President Biden's administration but called it the "honor of a lifetime."

"President Biden promised to build an administration that looks like America and delivers for the American people," White House deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon said.

She added, "From the campaign to now, Michael Leach was an instrumental partner to us in fulfilling this promise."

Former chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci told the Associated Press that Leach was a crucial part of the administration as diversity becomes central to its mission.

"As we’re getting deeper and deeper into the issue of diversity, equity and inclusion, a lot of people have skepticism," said Fauci.

"But I have found in my own experience, having lived through both eras — the era when there was no diversity, there was no equity and there was no inclusion, versus now when we’re seeing a fair amount of it — it is a value and has made us really better off."

Leach previously worked for the National Football League's Chicago Bears as an assistant to the head coach.

Biden's administration does not have a replacement prepared but has launched an effort to fill the position.

Biden has touted his administration as the most diverse in U.S. history — approximately half of White House staffers are considered people of color.

Additionally, almost 60% of staffers are women, according to a White House staff report from 2023.