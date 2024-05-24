Fox News Politics: Hunter Under the Gun

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening?

- Judge in Hunter Biden's gun case rules on evidence permitted at trial

- Governors tell Biden not to let WHO rule their states

- Fani Willis defends herself

Under the gun

The judge presiding over Hunter Biden's federal gun case in Delaware on Friday ruled that prosecutors on Special Counsel David Weiss' team cannot use some of the more salacious evidence in the first son's criminal trial next month.

Prosecutors won't be allowed to mention Hunter's discharge from the Navy (after he was caught with cocaine) nor the child support case for his out-of-wedlock daughter in Arkansas. But prosecutors may use some portion of the laptop, and Hunter's book, as evidence that he was doing drugs at the time he purchased a gun — He's charged with lying about his narcotics use on the firearm application. He pleaded not guilty.

Hunter's lawyers prevailed in their request to keep prosecutors from using the word "extravagent" to describe his spending during his years-long addiction. But the judge will permit evidence that he spent a lot of money. The defense team sought restrictions on Hunter's sexual history as well, saying such evidence would be prejudicial and unrelated to the charges.

Campaign Trail

SOUR GRAPES: Liberal media, Democrats whine about Trump rally in Bronx ...Read more

'IRRESPONSIBLE': 'View' co-host goes off on Black radio host for not backing Biden ...Read more

'ON OUR TEAM': Trump reveals what he thinks about Nikki Haley now that she's going to vote for him ...Read more

RADICAL POSITION: Maryland Democratic Senate candidate says there should be no limit on abortion ...Read more

Government Watch

MONEY DOWN THE DRAIN: International Criminal Court has had limited success, expert says ...Read more

'PARTISAN BULLDOG': DOJ OIG under fire for being 'deeply infected with partisan actors' ...Read more

STILL ON ICE: Immigrant detention facility remains empty as taxpayers foot bill ...Read more

DELETED: USA Today papers remove GOP senator's op-ed opposing trans athletes in women's sports ...Read more

'UN'HAPPY: GOP senator drops word bomb after powerful judicial arm's latest Israel action ...Read more

Across America

NEED A LYFT? lllegal immigrants tired of waiting for Border Patrol agents get away using car sharing app ...Read more

NOT GETTING FOOLED AGAIN: Nearly half the states balk at new global pandemic agreement …Read more

'DUBIOUS': A Georgia state senator questions Fani Willis' affair timeline with Nathan Wade after whistleblower testimony ...Read more

CAN'T LET GO: Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis appeals after judge drops multiple Trump charges ...Read more

GOD AND MAMMON: Christian legal firm celebrates win as Chase scales back 'debanking' policy ...Read more

'CYNICAL MANUEVER': Blue state judge removes controversial ballot initiative after backlash over parents' rights ...Read more

PRESSURE MOUNTING? Justice Alito facing recusal calls, mounting criticism following upside-down flag controversy ...Read more

