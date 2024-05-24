lllegal immigrants tired of waiting for Border Patrol agents get away using ride-hailing app

Illegal immigrants crossing into the United States at the southern border were spotted calling for rides from Lyft as they grew tired of waiting for Border Patrol agents to come pick them up.

Fox News was on the ground in Jacumba, California, observing migrants who had come in across the southern border, and were waiting for several hours to be picked up and processed by Border Patrol agents.

Some Colombians got sick of waiting for the feds to come pick them up, so they called a ride on the ride-sharing app and hopped in the car when it arrived.

TURKISH MIGRANT CROSSING US BORDER SAYS AMERICANS ‘RIGHT’ TO BE CONCERNED

It was not clear if the driver knew that they were picking up illegal immigrants.

The moment is a glimpse of how overwhelmed Border Patrol agents have been as they continue to deal with high numbers in the San Diego sector.

Fox witnessed groups of illegal immigrants from Pakistan, China, India and Turkey wandering. There was little aid for Border Patrol from the liberal state of California, in stark contrast to Texas, which has launched its own operation to build infrastructure and block illegal immigrants from entering the U.S.

The lack of security shocked even some illegal immigrants. One Turkish migrant, who told Fox he had paid around $10,000 to a cartel, said that Americans should be concerned by what he had seen.

JORDANIAN WHO TRIED TO BREACH MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO WAS IN US ILLEGALLY, SOURCES SAY

"In fact, American people is right, completely true. Who comes into this country? They don’t know. OK, I’m good. But how if they’re not good? How if they’re killers, psychopath, else? No guarantee of that."

"Like, no security, no security check, no background check," the migrant said, referring to his crossing into the United States.

MOST AMERICANS CALL ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ‘VERY SERIOUS PROBLEM,’ POLLS FINDS

He said he worried about who is crossing the border, because "people are not normal."

He told Fox News that his trek to the U.S. had taken him 24 days, and that he had traveled through Qatar, Dubai, Egypt, South Africa and Brazil before arriving in Central America to come to the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The scenes came as a bipartisan border package again failed in the Senate, with even some of the bill’s authors voting against it.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.