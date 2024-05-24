Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Trump predicts this 2024 GOP rival will be 'on our team' against Biden despite 'nasty' primary

Former President Trump tells 'Fox and Friends,' 'I appreciate what she said,' when asked about Nikki Haley's comments that she will vote for the former president

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
close
Trump says Republican Party is 'coming together' after Nikki Haley voices support Video

Trump says Republican Party is 'coming together' after Nikki Haley voices support

'Fox & Friends' co-host Lawrence Jones speaks with former President Donald Trump after his rally in South Bronx about his growing support among Black and Hispanic Americans.

Former President Trump says that former GOP presidential rival Nikki Haley "absolutely" will "be on our team in some form" as he faces off with President Biden in a 2024 election rematch.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee, in two interviews following a large campaign rally in the Bronx, reacted to Haley saying she would vote for Trump, in her first public comments since announcing the end of her White House campaign.

Haley, who was Trump's last rival in the heated GOP primaries before suspending her campaign more than two months ago, and who has not endorsed the former president, was asked during a question-and-answer session following her address Tuesday at a conservative think tank in the nation's capital whether Biden or Trump was stronger on national security issues.

WHY DONALD TRUMP HELD A RALLY IN ONE OF THE BLUEST COUNTIES IN AMERICA

Haley says she'll be voting for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election

Former U.N. ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who ran for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination before ending her bid in March, gives an address at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank, on May 22, 2024 in Washington D.C. (Hudson Institute)

"Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I have made that clear many, many times. But Biden has been a catastrophe. So, I will be voting for Trump," the former two-term South Carolina governor who later served as U.N. ambassador in the Trump administration said.

However, Haley, who continues to grab up to 20% of the vote in Republican presidential primaries since ending her bid, said "Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me."

"I appreciate what she said," Trump said in an interview with Fox News' Lawrence Jones that ran Friday on "Fox and Friends."

"The party is together," he emphasized.

HERE'S WHAT NIKKI HALEY SAID ABOUT DONALD TRUMP 

Additionally, in an interview with News 12 in New York, the former president said, "I think she’s going to be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts,"

"You know we had a nasty campaign. It was pretty nasty. But she’s a very capable person and I’m sure she’s going to be on our team in some form. Absolutely," Trump said as he pointed back to the heated clash between him and Haley earlier this year.

Trump Bronx Rally

Former President Trump holds a large rally in the Bronx on May 23, 2024 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Haley launched her presidential campaign in February last year, becoming the first major candidate to challenge Trump, who had announced his candidacy three months earlier. Additionally, earlier this year, she was the final rival to Trump, battling the former president in a contentious two-candidate showdown from the New Hampshire primary in late January through Super Tuesday in early March.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump repeatedly targeted Haley, including firing off racially charged attacks. He mocked the absence from the campaign trail of Haley's husband, who at the time was on a military deployment overseas.

Nikki Haley, Donald Trump

Former U.N. ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former President Trump. (Getty Images)

Haley repeatedly questioned Trump's mental acuity and charged that the former president was "unhinged."

Haley announced that she was suspending her White House campaign on March 6, the day after Trump swept 14 of 15 GOP nominating contests on Super Tuesday.

Haley's team did not react to Trump's comments at the time this story was published.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics