Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening…

-White House offers ‘condolences’ but no solutions to migrant crisis

-'Squad' member at risk of losing Democratic primary

-NATO Chief credits Trump for members meeting spending goals

Appeal Denied

The New York Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected former President Trump’s bid to have the gag order against him lifted, citing that "no substantial constitutional question is directly involved."

Judge Juan Merchan imposed a gag order that restricts the former president and presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee from speaking about witnesses and the case now that Trump's trial has concluded.

Trump's lawyers cited the November presidential election and the first debate against President Biden later this month, as well as the First Amendment rights of the former president and his supporters as reasons for the order to be lifted.

When Merchan refused to lift the gag order, Trump appealed that decision, which the appeals court rejected Tuesday.

White House

NOTHING TO SEE HERE!: WH press secretary skewered for claiming controversial Biden videos are deepfakes …Read more

GUIDIN' BIDEN: WATCH: Obama's offstage escort just latest example of allies directing president …Read more

‘SOCIAL FABRIC’: Biden plan offers sweeping protections to hundreds of thousands of migrants …Read more

'ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE': Biden DHS faces GOP senator's fury over new 'amnesty' proposal …Read more

'IT'S JUST INSANE': White House offers 'condolences' but no solution amid migrant murder allegation …Read more

'FUNDING TERRORISM': Biden's new $404M Gaza aid package spurs concerns it could fall in Hamas' hands …Read more

'HE SAT NEXT TO DAD': Hunter Biden revealed top CCP leader wanted him to visit China to 'discuss business opportunities': emails …Read more

Capitol Hill

'WILL NOT BE TOLERATED': Man who left threats and racist voicemails for Rep Maxine Waters learns sentence …Read more

'PURE ATTACK': Fauci recounts reaction to his congressional testimony as 'vitriol and pure hostility' …Read more

'PUSHING AN IDEA': Rand Paul grills doctor on COVID-19 origins during Senate hearing …Read more

ETHICS REVIEW: House Ethics Committee gives critical update in Matt Gaetz investigation …Read more

BLUE ON BLUE: 'Squad' rep in danger of losing primary as Dems back challenger …Read more

TRUMP'S REVENGE?: Trump's revenge? House Freedom Caucus chair targeted by former president after endorsing DeSantis …Read more

'POLITICAL SYMPATHY': Lawmaker questions 0 arrests after pro-Palestinian violence …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

WHAT ARE THE ODDS?: James Carville says he'd bet Trump will be a 'no-show' at first debate …Read more

RAZOR THIN: Trump holds slight edge nationwide as 1st debate with Biden nears: poll …Read more

'UNTHINKABLE': Trump says 'Biden' migrant attack in New York 'should never have happened' …Read more

'PROVEN FIGHTER': Trump tosses support behind Alaska House candidate looking to unseat Dem …Read more

KICK OFF KAMALA?: Democrats could replace Kamala Harris with Hillary Clinton before November: column …Read more

Across America

DEFENSELESS: As migrant cases surge, more unaccompanied minors are fending for themselves in court hearings …Read more

SUSPECT NABBED: Ecuadorian migrant arrested in broad-daylight sex assault of 13-year-old girl in NYC …Read more

'GIVE US THE TOOLS': Netanyahu invokes Churchill, urges US to renew weapons supply to Israel …Read more

PULLING THEIR WEIGHT: NATO chief credits Trump for record number of members meeting spending targets …Read more

ALARMING DISCOVERY: Newly reported Iranian activity could 'upend' US assessment of nuclear weapon progress: expert …Read more

BLOCKED BY THE COURT: Federal judge halts Iowa law that would allow criminal charges against illegal immigrants …Read more

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.