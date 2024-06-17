James Carville says he'd bet Trump won't show up to first debate: 'I wouldn't be shocked'

Democratic strategist James Carville said he would wager "even money" that former President Trump will be a "no-show" at next week's presidential debate.

"If I was a gambler — and I am a gambler — I'd take even money that Trump doesn't show up," Carville told MSNBC's Ari Melber on Monday.

"You don't think Trump's coming next week?" Melber followed.

"I mean, I don't know," Carville said. "I think he's gonna wake up and decide, just like he said he was going to testify in the defense of his trial. He didn't even put on a defense."

"Let him show up. I wouldn't be shocked but I certainly would not be surprised. If you gave me even money, I'd say he's a no-show. He'll just get up that morning and say 'I'm just not going to do it,'" he added.

Trump will face off against President Biden in the first presidential debate on June 27. Both candidates agreed to at least two debates, going around the Commission on Presidential Debates, which for decades had organized the presidential debates.

The first debate will be moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, who have long been critical of Trump.

Last week, Trump suggested there's a "10% chance" CNN will be fair to him.

"I think that it’s important for there to be a debate. So [the Biden campaign] said, ‘You want to debate?’ 'Yep, I'll accept. You don't even have to tell me.' Then they said CNN, they said the different people that are involved, but let's see what happens. I used to get along with [debate moderator] Jake Tapper. We'll see what happens, but it doesn't matter. Whatever it is, it is," Trump said on Logan Paul's podcast.

CNN recently released the debate rules and format, which will have both candidates standing behind a podium without any props or prepared notes.

The 90-minute debate will have two commercial breaks, during which the candidates will not be allowed to consult with their teams. Microphones will also be muted when the other candidate is speaking.

Trump and Biden are also set to debate in September on ABC and moderated by anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis.