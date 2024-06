Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged President Biden's administration to renew its plan to deliver weapons to Israel on Tuesday.

Netanyahu's office released a statement Tuesday calling it "inconceivable" that the U.S. has been withholding military aid. The statement comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with top Israeli officials last week, including Netanyahu. The Biden administration has grown increasingly critical of Israel's handling of the war in Gaza.

"When Secretary Blinken was recently here in Israel, we had a candid conversation, I said I deeply appreciated the support the U.S. has given Israel from the beginning of the war. But I also said something else, I said it's inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel," Netanyahu said.

"Israel, America's closest ally, fighting for its life, fighting against Iran and our other common enemies. Secretary Blinken assured me that the administration is working day and night to remove these bottlenecks. I certainly hope that's the case. It should be the case," he added.

US PARK POLICE INVESTIGATING CRIMINAL ACTIVITY AFTER ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS

"During World War II, Churchill told the United States, 'Give us the tools, we'll do the job.' And I say, 'Give us the tools and we'll finish the job a lot faster,'" he continued.

ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS TRAP CALIFORNIA UNIVERSITY ADMINISTRATORS, TAKE OVER AND VANDALIZE CAMPUS BUILDING

The statement comes as the White House is facing increased scrutiny from House Republicans, particularly for aid funds going to Gaza. A group of House Republicans on Tuesday demanded to know the Biden administration's strategy for keeping its recent $404 million Gaza aid package out of Hamas' hands.

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, a member of both the House Armed Services and Oversight committees, led a letter to Blinken requesting a "detailed account" of the cash flow.

RIOTER VANDALISM TARGETED AFTER PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTS

"While we understand the intent of this package is to provide food, drinking water, education, shelter, and more for civilians in a war zone, we have major concerns that a significant portion of the funds will inevitably end up in the hands of the State Department designated terrorist organization, Hamas," Fallon led seven other Republicans in writing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Blinken announced $404 million in new aid to Palestinians during a press conference in Jordan last week. It brings the total amount of humanitarian aid sent by the U.S. into Gaza to more than $674 million since the conflict with Israel began, according to the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report