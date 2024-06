Former President Trump has weighed in on Alaska's congressional race, tossing his support behind one Republican candidate who is looking to oust troubled Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, from office.

Issuing his endorsement for Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom, Trump said in a post to Truth Social on Monday that she is "a proven fighter" who will be a "tremendous" voice for Alaskans in the House.

"Nancy Dahlstrom will be a tremendous Congresswoman for the Great People of Alaska, just as she was as your Lieutenant Governor," Trump wrote. "Nancy is a proven fighter! In Congress, she will work to Secure the Border, Create Jobs, Lower Taxes, Promote American Energy Independence, Support our Incredible Military and Police Officers, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment."

"Nancy Dahlstrom is a WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement," the former president added. "SHE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"

Dahsltrom, who announced her campaign to unseat Peltola last November, told Fox News Digital she was "honored" to have Trump's endorsement and noted that he "knows how important" the race is.

"I am honored to have President Trump’s endorsement in my run for Congress. He knows how important this race is for Alaska and the country," she said. "I cannot wait to work with him in Washington to get America back on track!"

Dahlstrom is one of roughly a dozen candidates running in the state's nonpartisan primary election to represent Alaska's At-Large Congressional District in the House. One of Dahlstrom's top Republican opponents in the race is Nick Begich, who unsuccessfully ran to represent Alaska in the House during the 2022 election cycle.

Trump noted Begich's candidacy in his endorsement of Dahlstrom, insisting he "has Democrat tendencies" and "refused to get out of this Race last time, which caused the Republicans to lose this important seat to Mary Peltola…"

Begich, whose father represented the state's at-large congressional district in the early 1970s, announced his bid for the House seat last July.

Trump also took aim at Peltola in his post on social media, saying she "is very unpopular, allowed the Democrats to terminate ANWR (something which every Republican President since Ronald Reagan wanted, but only I got!), and is doing a terrible job for Alaska."

Earlier this year, Peltola faced renewed criticism from her GOP challengers for refusing to take a stand against the Biden administration's agenda, which they claim will harm Alaska's "resource development" and "economic prosperity" in the U.S.

The frustration with Peltola, the only Democrat to hold statewide office in Alaska, came after she voted "present" on a bill in May to roll back some of the 63 executive orders President Biden has made against the state's oil and gas economy.

