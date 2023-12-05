Fox News Politics: FB-I Spy

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

What's happening:

- House Speaker Johnson gives President Biden ultimatum on Ukraine funding…

Trump sits down for Iowa townhall on 'Hannity' at 9 p.m. ET.

- FBI Director says terror threat level is at an all time high…

- Sen. Tommy Tuberville ends blockade of military promotions after months-long abortion fight…

FB-I Spy

FBI Director Christopher Wray pleaded with lawmakers on Tuesday to continue funding a controversial surveillance tool of the U.S. government.

Wray testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning. In his opening remarks, he urged Congress to reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which has been both credited with preventing terror attacks on U.S. soil and accused of being a vehicle for spying on U.S. citizens.

The law lets the government keep tabs on specific foreign nationals outside the country without first obtaining a warrant to do so, even if the party on the other side of those communications is an American on U.S. soil. The program will expire at the end of this year if not reauthorized by Congress.

Fox News Digital is told that congressional leaders are considering attaching a temporary extension of FISA to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an annual defense spending bill.

Capitol Hill

White House

Across America

