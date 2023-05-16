Fox News Politics: Durham mania

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news and updates from the campaign trail. Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

RESULTS ARE IN: The FBI and DOJ ignored information on a 'Clinton campaign plan to vilify Trump, according to long-awaited report from Special Council John Durham… Read more: Durham report: FBI displayed 'markedly different' treatment of Clinton, Trump campaigns

‘SAD ENDING’: Despite Durham's report finding the Russian collusion investigation should not have taken place, disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok took a victory lap… Read more: Disgraced ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok reacts to Durham report on Trump-Russia collusion with victory lap

FBI REFORMS: After Durham stated the FBI "failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law" when it launched the Trump-Russia investigation, the agency touted "dozens of corrective actions"… Read more: FBI responds to scathing Durham report on Trump-Russia probe, touts 'dozens of corrective actions'

REPARATION NATION: California's reparations task force is facing a tough road ahead in the liberal state… Read more: Gavin Newsom's reparations experiment backfires as 2024 speculation swirls, critics say

BUDGET WOES: California's cash flow is worse than anticipated… Read more: Gov. Newsom announces $32 billion budget deficit, $10 billion more than previously estimated

White House Watch

BACK OUT THE BLUE: President Biden backed out of a speech honoring law enforcement during National Police Week after his name had been printed on the program to attend a family graduation… Read more: Biden abruptly cancels speech honoring fallen police officers

BORDER CHAOS? After anticipating a chaotic time following the end of Title 42, Biden says the surge wasn't so bad… Read more: Biden says border looks ‘much better than you all expected’ after Title 42 ends, has no plans to visit

SURGE: Border agents saw record numbers of apprehensions multiple days last week… Read more: Border Patrol highlights more than 4,000 ‘gotaways’ following end of Title 42

TOUCH THE CEILING: As the Treasury Department's "x date" approaches, House Speaker McCarthy says debt ceiling negotiations with the White House aren't very encouraging… Read more: McCarthy not optimistic about debt ceiling negotiations, says 'there is no movement'

Up The Hill

VIOLENT ATTACK: Two staff members at Rep. Gerry Connolly's district office in Fairfax, Virginia were attacked by a person with a baseball bat on Monday. Read more: Virginia congressman's staff members attacked by person with baseball bat, suspect identified

NO PAY: One House Democrat wants to suspend congressional pay if the U.S. goes into default because Congress fails to raise the debt limit… Read more: Dem who voted against GOP's debt ceiling increase wants to block Congress' pay until it raises debt limit

MAN IN THE CAPITAL: The government is to blame for America's masculinity crisis, Sen. Josh Hawley argues in his book "Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs"… Read more: Hawley says Washington, media to blame for erosion of masculinity among American men

CHARGES COMING: Rep. Michael McCaul plans to move forward with a contempt of Congress charge against Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the Afghanistan withdrawal… Read more: Top House Republican to hit Blinken with contempt charge: ‘I don’t take this lightly’

IMMIGRANT DEBATE: Read more: Dem accuses GOP of wanting 'slavery,' insists migrants are needed to clean, build homes and harvest food

Campaign Trail

KENTUCKY VOTES: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will face off against the winner of the state's GOP primary… Read more: Primaries in Kentucky, Pennsylvania may indicate mood of voters heading into election year

BLUEGRASS SHOWDOWN: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – a likely 2024 presidential contender – endorsed the GOP rival to former President Trump's pick to lead the state… Read more: DeSantis endorses Kelly Craft in pivotal Kentucky governor's race, setting stage for epic clash with Trump

HARSH WORDS: Trump is ramping up attacks on DeSantis for his "harsh" pro-life position… Read more: Trump hits DeSantis on abortion, suggests 6-week abortion limit is ‘too harsh’

IOWA TWISTER: Trump and DeSantis were both in Iowa for events Saturday, but Trump had to cancel his outdoor rally… Read more: Trump cancels Iowa rally due to tornado warning: 'Be safe out there!'