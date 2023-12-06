Fox News Politics: But his emails

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

What's happening:

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announces his retirement from Congress

White House interns rebel against Biden, demand Gaza ceasefire

Watch the highlights from Trump's town hall on "Hannity" last night

But his emails…

As vice president, Joe Biden used email aliases and private email addresses to communicate with son Hunter Biden and Hunter's business associates hundreds of times, according to new records released by the House Ways & Means Committee. But what those communications contain is unclear.

The committee obtained metadata from IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler that reveals Joe Biden used alias email accounts 327 times during a nine-year period — 2010 to 2019 — to correspond with his son, Hunter, and one of Hunter's key business associates, Eric Schwerin, among others. The committee says 54 of the emails were "exclusively" between Joe Biden and Schwerin, who the committee describes as "the architect of the Biden family’s shell companies."

Fox News Digital broke the revelation Tuesday night, and on Wednesday, sources close to the matter revealed that the National Archives will hand over to the committee more than 60,000 Biden records — including communications using email aliases …Read more

Capitol Hill

White House

Tales from the Campaign Trail

Across America

