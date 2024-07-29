Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics: A Betting Man Says...

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail. 

What's happening…

-Biden calls for major reforms to the Supreme Court

-Harris claimed Biden was ‘completely fit’ to continue in office

-Trump commits to debate, says campaign adviser

The Field has Changed

The "Keys to the White House" are currently favoring Vice President Kamala Harris in a hypothetical 2024 matchup against former President Trump, but a final prediction for the 2024 race is yet to be made.

Allan Lichtman, an election forecaster who has correctly predicted nearly every presidential race since 1984, developed a formula that is used to make predictions about an upcoming presidential election – and in most cases, it proves to be right …Read more

White House

SUPREME COURT REFORM: Biden pushes major changes, including term limits for justices …Read more

UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL: Harris claimed Biden was completely fit to continue in office, despite many encounters in the past year …Read more

Capitol Hill

TRUMP TASK FORCE: Bipartisan task force members named in Trump assassination attempt probe …Read more

OUTLOOK IS BLEAK: Here's what Dems would need to pass Biden's three-pronged SCOTUS overhaul …Read more

'SAFEGUARD' OUR STUDENTS: Cruz bill seeks to blunt foreign influence in schools …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'UNREMARKABLE': A look at potential Kamala Harris VP pick's time as state's top cop …Read more

'NEEDS TO BE FORMALIZED': Trump will debate Democratic Party's official and final nominee, campaign adviser says …Read more

'TRYING TOO HARD': 'White Dudes for Harris' meeting sparks online backlash and mockery …Read more

DEMOCRAT RELIEF: Is Harris' momentum the result of her candidacy or Biden dropping out? Strategist weighs in …Read more

'TRUE COLORS': War Veteran blasts Dem opponent after her campaign's 'disgusting' smear of his military service book …Read more

HARRIS HONEYMOON: How long will the Kamala Harris honeymoon in the polls against Donald Trump last? …Read more

Across America

MUSK SLAMS GOOGLE: Billionaire accuses tech giant of possible 'election interference' over omitted Trump assassination attempt search suggestions …Read more

RENEWED FEARS: Three migrants with possible terror ties comes after agency warning …Read more

NOT SO TOUGH: Victim of brutal 2008 illegal migrant attack speaks out about Harris’ record as prosecutor …Read more

SOLITARY MANDATE: NYC mayor blocks law limiting confinement …Read more

KILLER CLIMB: FBI reveals how would-be Trump assassin accessed building roof …Read more

'WE ALL FAILED': SWAT snipers share security missteps before Trump shooting …Read more

WAR OF WORDS: Turkey threatens Israel with invasion as it faces renewed attacks from Islamic terrorists …Read more

NOODLES AND PASTA: Italy, China announce 3-year industrial cooperation plan as EU-China trade war fears loom …Read more

