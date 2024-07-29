‘White Dudes for Harris’ virtual meeting roasted online: ‘Most Beta gathering in history’

A virtual meeting dubbed "White Dudes for Harris" set for Monday evening, which is designed to drum up support for Vice President Kamala Harris among White men, has been widely mocked and criticized on social media.

"Over 10,000 White men from all across the country are expected to join the effort this week and will be on hand to welcome Vice President Harris to the presidential race and pledge to help get her elected," the group's sign-up form stated.

"Together, we aren’t going to sit around and let the MAGA crowd bully other White guys into voting for a hateful and divisive ideology because we understand that under MAGA everyone loses," the form continued. "We know that as White dudes, we have both a strong, and positive role to play in America’s shared future, and it begins with all of us cutting through the MAGA crap and reminding the folks who have co-opted American symbols what America actually means."

The meeting for "White Dudes" is set to occur after separate virtual gatherings for White women, Black women and Black men. Other demographic-specific calls in support of Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, have included South Asians and LGBTQ+.

Conservative radio host Jason Rantz feels the "condescending" meeting for White men is likely to fail.

"There’s nothing more ‘progressive’ than self-loathing White guys with low self-esteem, man buns, and a gender studies degree from SUNY Binghamton thinking if they sign up for something as condescending as this that they’ll make their first Black female friend and maybe get a date. This qualifies as ‘trying too hard’ and is so desperate as to likely backfire," Rantz told Fox News Digital.

Social media quickly became inundated with memes mocking the "White Dudes for Harris," with many suggesting the participants would be soft and weak men.

"This will be the most Beta gathering in history," one critic reacted.

Liberal "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill posted on X that he will be a speaker, alongside progressives such as Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., "Frozen" star Josh Gad and others. Popular X account Burt Macklin joked, "Luke, what would the Jedi counsel think about you joining a segregated group like this?"

The virtual gathering has also been called "racist" and "cringy."

"It’s all about race with you guys," another critic posted.

The White Dudes for Harris sign-up form does not specify if non-White men are allowed to join, but the group’s official social media account has reposted a message claiming "all are welcome."

White Dudes for Harris posted on X that over 75,000 people signed up for the virtual call and $325,000 has been raised by the group as of early Monday. The group hopes to reach 100,000 participants by the 8 p.m. ET start time.

Many others blasted and mocked "White Dudes for Harris" on X:

