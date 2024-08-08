Fox News Politics: Battleground Brawling

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-Harris' role in Afghan withdrawal remains mystery…

-Harris takes +4 lead over Trump in new poll…

-What are Walz' views on Israel…

Punch for Punch

Standing in front of over 15,000 supporters packed into an airport hanger at the airport in Detroit, Michigan, Vice President Kamala Harris proclaimed that "this election’s going to be a fight."

"We like a good fight," added Harris, who rose to the top of the Democratic Party's 2024 ticket two and a half weeks ago after President Biden suspended his re-election bid and endorsed his vice president as his successor.

Hours earlier, Trump aimed to paint Harris and Walz as ultra-liberals as he called into Fox News' " Fox and Friends" for an interview.

"You know, nobody knew how radical left she was, but he’s a smarter version of her, if you want to know the truth," Trump claimed in his Wednesday interview. "He’s probably about the same as Bernie Sanders. He’s probably more so than Bernie Sanders." And the former president argued that "this is a ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately, if not sooner." …Read more

