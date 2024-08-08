Walz in 2010 said plan to curb Social Security, increase retirement age was ‘very similar’ to his approach

Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, said in 2010 that his plan for Social Security was "very similar" to one that would increase the retirement age and adjust the cap on withholdings.

The Harris campaign is pushing back after Fox News Digital reviewed the unearthed clip from a debate Walz participated in during his 2010 re-election campaign for Congress. The debate was on Oct. 12, 2010, and was held at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Walz, the Democratic candidate and incumbent, faced off against Independent candidate Steve Wilson and Republican Randy Demmer.

Wilson laid out his plan first, which discussed gradually increasing the retirement age. Walz answered after, saying his approach would be "very similar."

Harris for President spokesperson Joseph Costello, though, told Fox News Digital that Walz "does not support raising the retirement age, and in fact, Walz has repeatedly voted to protect Social Security and against GOP efforts to raise the retirement age."

During the 2010 debate, the three candidates were asked, "In regard to the federal budget deficit: what would you do about Social Security and Medicare with regard to the deficit?"

Wilson, the independent candidate, answered first.

"Social Security is one that we can fix, and we just have to all put on our thinking of what we’re going to have shared sacrifice… There are three different groups of people that are affected by Social Security: one, the group that are paying in; second, the ones that are ready to retire; and third, the ones that are receiving benefits," Wilson said.

Wilson said those paying into the program currently have caps on the amounts taken out of their paychecks.

"If we would allow that to go a little higher, then we could bring more revenue in," he said.

Wilson then said the retirement age should be raised.

"If we look at the second group, those who are retiring, if we adjusted that retirement age a little bit and give people enough warning – remember shared sacrifice, not just you getting affected, everybody," Wilson said.

Wilson then said the individuals getting benefits from Social Security should have the Cost of Living and Adjustments (COLA) amounts adjusted.

On Wilson’s website, he further explained his position, which stated: "The age of retirement would gradually start to increase within three years of the deployment of the safety net. It would continue to be indexed to life expectancy over the longer term."

When it was Walz’s turn, he endorsed Wilson’s plan.

"Social Security is absolutely critical. It is the greatest anti-poverty program the world’s ever seen," he said.

"Social Security, as Steve Wilson said, who has very good ideas on Social Security, he’s thought about it – he’s being honest about it – he’s laid out a plan that I think is very similar to the approach that I would take in working with them on that," Walz said.

Walz, during that debate, advocated against any "partial privatization" of Social Security. He also said his family was personally affected by Social Security after his father died when he was in high school.

"Social Security Survivor Benefits that were there to make sure that we had the bootstraps that we could pull ourselves up by," he said. "They were loaned to us by Social Security. It’s a smart program."

A source familiar with Walz’s views at the time told Fox News Digital that "Walz does not support raising the retirement age now, and that is not what he suggested in this 14-year-old, misrepresented exchange."

The source said that after winning his race in 2010, Walz went on to oppose plans to raise the retirement age. In 2012, he voted against raising the age to 68; in 2012, he voted against raising the age to 70; and in 2014, he again voted against raising the retirement age to 70.

When asked for comment, the Harris campaign stressed that Walz does not support raising the retirement age, and, while serving in Congress, voted against efforts to raise the retirement age.

"For nearly two decades, as a governor and congressman, Walz has been a strong defender of Social Security," Costello said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Like the Biden-Harris Administration, he supports shoring up Social Security by having the super-wealthy pay their fair share."

Costello added: "When he was a teenager, it kept his family afloat after his dad, a veteran, passed away from lung cancer."