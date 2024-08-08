Harris takes 4-point lead over Trump as favorability rating suddenly surges, poll finds

Vice President Kamala Harris has established a 4-point lead over former President Trump among registered voters, according to a Thursday poll from Marquette Law School.

The poll, conducted from July 24 to Aug. 1, surveyed 879 registered voters from across the country. It advertised a margin of error of 4.1%. The poll found that Harris expanded her lead among likely voters, with Trump trailing 6 points in a 53% to 47% matchup.

Marquette says its likely voters result has a margin of error of 4.7% and was based on a survey of 683 people.

The poll comes as momentum for Harris continues to surge following President Biden's unprecedented decision to withdraw from the race last month.

A Wednesday poll from NPR, PBS and Marist found that Harris has a 3-point lead over the former president.

The poll had found Harris leading Trump 51% to 48%, but clarified that the difference is within the margin of error. Harris has also narrowed Trump's lead on key issues like the economy.

Both polls had Trump leading Harris on key issues, including illegal immigration and foreign policy issues like Israel's war in Gaza.

The Marquette poll showed that 49% of Americans believe Trump would be better for the economy than Harris, with just 37% saying the reverse.

The surveys come days after a Fox News poll found Trump and Harris deadlocked in Pennsylvania, a key swing state for the presidential election.

The state of the race in the Keystone State is similar to where it was in April, when President Biden and Trump were tied 48%-48%. The survey, released Friday, shows Harris and Trump locked in a tie in Pennsylvania at 49%-49% — barely different from what the final election results were in the state in 2020 (49.85% Biden vs. 48.69% Trump).