Politics

Harris takes 4-point lead over Trump as favorability rating suddenly surges, poll finds

Trump maintains a significant lead over Harris when it comes to the economy

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Vice President Kamala Harris has established a 4-point lead over former President Trump among registered voters, according to a Thursday poll from Marquette Law School.

The poll, conducted from July 24 to Aug. 1, surveyed 879 registered voters from across the country. It advertised a margin of error of 4.1%. The poll found that Harris expanded her lead among likely voters, with Trump trailing 6 points in a 53% to 47% matchup.

Marquette says its likely voters result has a margin of error of 4.7% and was based on a survey of 683 people.

The poll comes as momentum for Harris continues to surge following President Biden's unprecedented decision to withdraw from the race last month.

HARRIS IS 'BIDEN'S CO-PILOT' ON 'BIDENOMICS' POLICIES THAT PROMPTED WOEFUL JOBS NUMBERS: TRUMP CAMP

US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff wave as they board Air Force Two

A Wednesday poll from NPR, PBS and Marist found that Harris has a 3-point lead over the former president.

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS NAMES MINNESOTA GOV. TIM WALZ AS HER RUNNING MATE

The poll had found Harris leading Trump 51% to 48%, but clarified that the difference is within the margin of error. Harris has also narrowed Trump's lead on key issues like the economy.

Former President Trump at NABJ convention

Both polls had Trump leading Harris on key issues, including illegal immigration and foreign policy issues like Israel's war in Gaza.

TRUMP QUICKLY MOVES TO DEFINE HARRIS AS ‘MORE LEFT THAN BERNIE SANDERS’

The Marquette poll showed that 49% of Americans believe Trump would be better for the economy than Harris, with just 37% saying the reverse.

Kamala Harris, Trump split

The surveys come days after a Fox News poll found Trump and Harris deadlocked in Pennsylvania, a key swing state for the presidential election.

The state of the race in the Keystone State is similar to where it was in April, when President Biden and Trump were tied 48%-48%. The survey, released Friday, shows Harris and Trump locked in a tie in Pennsylvania at 49%-49% — barely different from what the final election results were in the state in 2020 (49.85% Biden vs. 48.69% Trump).

