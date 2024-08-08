Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Trump assassination attempt victim Corey Comperatore cause, manner of death revealed

Comperatore was a husband, father and volunteer firefighter and served 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserve

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Corey Comperatore is ‘the ultimate hero’: Nicole Parker Video

Corey Comperatore is ‘the ultimate hero’: Nicole Parker

Former FBI special agent Nicole Parker joins ‘The Story’ to discuss the man who was killed at the Trump rally shooting and the Secret Service’s ‘lack of accountability.’

The Butler County coroner in Pennsylvania on Thursday revealed the cause and manner of death of Corey Comperatore, the husband and father who was fatally shot during a July 13 assassination attempt against former President Trump.

Comperatore, a 50-year-old former fire chief with the Butler Township Volunteer Fire Department, died while protecting his wife and daughters from gunfire at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The coroner's office told Fox News Digital his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and his manner of death was homicide.

Following Comperatore's funeral on July 19, friends and neighbors described the volunteer fire chief as a "wonderful person," a good "girl dad" and a loving husband. 

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT VICTIM DAVID DUTCH SPEAKS OUT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE HOSPITAL RELEASE

Volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore

Volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore (C), an attendee killed during gunfire at a campaign rally of Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump, is seen in this undated Buffalo Township Fire Company 27 handout photo.  (Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Dept/Handout via Reuters)

Comperatore served 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserves, according to his obituary.

"Above all, Corey was the quintessential family man and the best girl dad," his obituary states. "His love for his wife Helen Comperatore was a testament to the power of partnership and devotion. Together, they raised two daughters, Allyson and Kaylee Comperatore, who will carry forward his spirit of compassion."

TRUMP SHOOTING: TIMELINE OF ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Comperatore and daughters holding a sign calling their dad their "first love"

Former Buffalo Township Fire Chief Corey Comperatore pictured with his daughters in an undated family photo. Authorities say Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, struck and killed Comperatore. Secret Service agents returned fire, killing Crooks. (Helen Comperatore/Facebook)

Trump commemorated the fallen firefighter at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, a week after the assassination attempt, with Comperatore's firefighter jacket and helmet displayed on stage.

"He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets ... what a fine man he was," Trump said during his RNC speech. "There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for others.

VIDEO FROM TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT VICTIM'S POV SHOWS FIGURE MOVING ON ROOF MOMENTS BEFORE GUNFIRE

A memorial for volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore

A memorial for volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore, an attendee killed during gunfire at a campaign rally of Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump, is displayed at the Buffalo Township Fire Company 27 in Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania, July 14, 2024.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

"This is the spirit that forged America in her darkest hours, and this is the love that will lead America back to the summit of human achievement and greatness."

Two other men, David "Jake" Dutch and James Copenhaver, were critically wounded in the assassination attempt against Trump. They have since been released from the hospital and are recovering from gunshot wounds.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.