Trump assassination attempt victim Corey Comperatore cause, manner of death revealed

The Butler County coroner in Pennsylvania on Thursday revealed the cause and manner of death of Corey Comperatore, the husband and father who was fatally shot during a July 13 assassination attempt against former President Trump.

Comperatore, a 50-year-old former fire chief with the Butler Township Volunteer Fire Department, died while protecting his wife and daughters from gunfire at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The coroner's office told Fox News Digital his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and his manner of death was homicide.

Following Comperatore's funeral on July 19, friends and neighbors described the volunteer fire chief as a "wonderful person," a good "girl dad" and a loving husband.

Comperatore served 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserves, according to his obituary.

"Above all, Corey was the quintessential family man and the best girl dad," his obituary states. "His love for his wife Helen Comperatore was a testament to the power of partnership and devotion. Together, they raised two daughters, Allyson and Kaylee Comperatore, who will carry forward his spirit of compassion."

Trump commemorated the fallen firefighter at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, a week after the assassination attempt, with Comperatore's firefighter jacket and helmet displayed on stage.

"He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets ... what a fine man he was," Trump said during his RNC speech . "There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for others.

"This is the spirit that forged America in her darkest hours, and this is the love that will lead America back to the summit of human achievement and greatness."

Two other men, David "Jake" Dutch and James Copenhaver, were critically wounded in the assassination attempt against Trump. They have since been released from the hospital and are recovering from gunshot wounds.