Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump shooter was member of local gun club, practiced shooting day before assassination attempt, records show

Range where Crooks was member used by Department of Homeland Security for 'police training' during one of his visits, records show

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Trump assassination attempt bodycam video shows officer hoisted up to roof before shooting Video

Trump assassination attempt bodycam video shows officer hoisted up to roof before shooting

Bodycam footage from Butler Township, Pennsylvania, police shows a police officer being lifted up to the roof of the AGR building where would-be Trump assassin Thomas Crooks was perched.

Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old man who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump at a rally last month, was a member of a local gun club where he practiced shooting just one day before trying to kill the former president, according to records from Senator Chuck Grassley’s office. 

The records, obtained by Fox News Digital, show Crooks became a member of the Clairton Sportsmen’s Club on August 10, 2023. 

Thomas Matthew Crooks crawling on a roof moments before he attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

Thomas Matthew Crooks crawling on a roof moments before he attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump. (DJ Laughery (background))

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: PENNSYLVANIA POLICE RELEASE BODYCAM FROM DEADLY BUTLER RALLY

Crooks visited the range at least 43 times. Nearly half of those visits were in the first four months after he obtained membership, according to the records. He visited on Halloween, Christmas Day, and Valentine’s Day. The records show Crooks focused more on the rifle range rather than the pistol range.

Crooks attended target practice around three to six times per month in 2024. On one of these visits – May 23, 2024 – the range was also used by the Department of Homeland Security for "police training." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crooks made his last visit the afternoon of Friday, July 12, 2024 – just one day before the assassination attempt on Trump during the former president’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 