Crucial battleground states shift toward Harris after Biden drops out: forecasters

Vice President Kamala Harris is gaining ground in several key battleground states that are likely to determine the result of the 2024 presidential election.

Election forecasters at the Cook Political Report and the Center for Politics say poll averages have shifted in Harris' favor by roughly 3 points. Polls in three states have also shifted toward Democrats, with Georgia moving from "lean Republican" to "toss up," while Minnesota and New Hampshire shifted from "lean Democratic" to "likely Democratic."

Harris has gained significant ground on former President Trump since President Biden withdrew from the race, with multiple polls now showing her ahead of Trump in the general election.

While Democratic enthusiasm has surged since Harris became the party's nominee, many political analysts say the honeymoon period is likely to wear off. Harris is already facing heavy criticism for her lack of transparency to the press, and she has yet to take questions from reporters in the 18 days since Biden dropped out.

She has been busy on the campaign trail, spoken at various events, and given informal remarks to reporters at various points, but hasn’t done a formal press conference or wide-ranging interview since Biden's withdrawal.

She also failed to appear at the National Association of Black Journalists' convention in Chicago, where Trump made headlines last week with a heated question-and-answer session, although she could make a future appearance with the group.

This week, she made headlines by picking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, but the two have still not been questioned formally in interviews or press conferences. It's gotten the attention of GOP vice-presidential candidate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio.

Vance called out the media for their lack of aggression towards Harris. Speaking at a rally in Detroit, he urged reporters to "show a little bit of self-awareness" and called on Harris to "do the job of a presidential candidate" by speaking to them.

Trump himself has accused Harris of hiding behind her teleprompter even as Biden "hid in his basement."

