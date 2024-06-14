Fox News Politics: Alito Lit Up

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

The top Democrat in the House believes Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is "insurrectionist sympathizer" due to the flag that flew in front of his property in 2021.

"It appears that Justice Alito is an insurrectionist-sympathizer, joined by his right-wing buddy Clarence Thomas," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said at a press conference Friday.

Alito and his wife, Martha-Ann, continue to come under fire for previously flying the "Appeal to Heaven" flag, which features a pine tree on a white background. The flag was common in the Revolutionary War, but lately has become associated with extremism because it was flown by rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

When asked about criticisms of Justices Alito and Clarence Thomas, Jeffries told Fox News' Chad Pergram that "the American people almost uniformly agree that the right-wing justices on the Supreme Court are completely and totally out of control."

Jeffries also commented that the high bench cannot police itself when it comes to ethics and that there have been significantly more "aggressively partisan, right wing, extreme decisions" since Trump nominated a trio of justices.

Trials and Tribulations

UNEVEN PLAYING FIELD? DOJ maintains high success rate amid calls for 'overcharging' to be addressed ...Read more

'ABUSE OF POWER': Federal judge issues fiery broadside against Title IX 'gender identity' rules ...Read more

'THE COURT HAS SPOKEN': Trump campaign says SCOTUS decision striking down his ATF bump stock rule should be 'respected' ...Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'GONNA F---IN' LOSE 'EM': Democratic strategist sounds alarm over party's key voting bloc ...Read more

'IMPOSTER': Pelosi calls on Trump's family, Republican Party to stage an 'intervention' for Trump ...Read more

BREAKING THE BLUE: Top Dem Senate candidate diverted millions from police during crime surge for mental health funding ...Read more

IN THE RED: Experts predict inflation election trouble for Biden: 'Too late' to fix ...Read more

Congress

$895 BILLION: House passes $895 billion defense policy bill: Here's what's in it ...Read more

AUTO-ENROLLMENT: House passes bill automatically registering men 18-26 for draft ...Read more

White House

'CAN'T REWARD LAWFARE': Sen. Vance says he's blocking Biden appointees as payback for Trump verdict ...Read more

UNDER PRESS-URE: Biden snaps at reporter for refusing to 'play by the rules' by asking off-topic question ...Read more

LEAD FOOT FETTERMAN: Senator's driving record under scrutiny after 'at fault' accident ...Read more

NO GO: AG Garland won't be prosecuted for contempt over Biden, special counsel interview ...Read more

COMMANDER IN TEETH: Biden reportedly witnessed dog Commander biting Secret Service agents: report ...Read more

'ABUSE OF POWER': Federal judge issues fiery broadside against Title IX 'gender identity' rules ...Read more

Across America

NO SCRUBS: Iowa Dem deleted anti-Trump posts on X to appear more moderate, critics say …Read more

CALIFORNIA DREAMING: Gov. Newsom takes heat for false claim about National Guard at border ...Read more

'FRIGHTENING TO PEOPLE': Hochul says NYC mask ban on the table to deter antisemitic hate crimes ...Read more

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.