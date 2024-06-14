Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House passes $895B defense policy bill with 19.5% pay raise for junior troops

Conservatives successfully got a host of culture war amendments added to the bill

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Biden's 'woke, social justice' policies causing military recruitment crisis: Hegseth Video

Biden's 'woke, social justice' policies causing military recruitment crisis: Hegseth

‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-host Pete Hegseth debuts new book, ‘The War on Warriors,’ that explores issues facing the U.S. military.

Congress' annual defense policy bill passed the House on Friday after a week of voting on more than 300 amendments, during which conservatives scored several victories on diversity, critical race theory and gender surgeries.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) authorizes funding for military priorities across the Department of Defense and Department of Energy, with that funding later coming in the form of a defense appropriations bill.

A marquee provision of this year's bill is a 19.5% pay increase for junior enlisted troops.

The NDAA is traditionally a widely bipartisan effort, but the fight over culture war provisions alienated Democrats up to the White House, which issued statements opposing those and other similar measures in the bill.

MARATHON IN EVERY STATE: NAVY VET AND FORMER NYPD OFFICER RUNS ACROSS US TO HELP DESERVING NONPROFIT

Lloyd Austin and Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson, right, ushered through an $895 billion NDAA, authorizing funding for the Department of Defense. (Getty Images)

Republicans have argued that rolling back measures on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and other progressive issues would help increase military readiness and turn around the dire recruitment crisis the U.S. military is currently dealing with.

Three amendments going after DEI roles in the armed forces passed this week: eliminating the role of Chief Diversity Officer, any DEI-related offices and their personnel and enacting a hiring freeze on any future such roles.

Another amendment that passed would prohibit promotion of critical race theory within the military, as well as any similar race-based theories.

Two more measures prohibit any Pentagon-related health policy from funding gender transition surgeries and transgender-related medical care. A third would prevent the Pentagon from funding any abortion-related services.

CONGRESS FEELING HEAT FROM GROUPS DEMANDING BAN ON CONTRACTS WITH CHINESE FIRM TAKING AMERICANS' DNA

Al-Asad air base

U.S. Army soldiers train at al-Asad Air Base. The base is located in western Iraq. (Source: U.S. Army )

This year's NDAA authorizes $895.2 billion in military spending, a $9 billion increase from fiscal 2024.

The underlying bill, which advanced in a 57 to 1 vote out of the House Armed Services Committee last month, looks to make significant improvements to service members' quality of life. 

A cornerstone initiative of that is the pay raise for junior enlisted service members and a 4.5% increase for other military roles. 

"A very significant pay raise, particularly for our young enlisted, I think is really life-changing, and I hope will also be motivating for people to enlist and also to stay," Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., a member of the Armed Services Committee and a veteran herself, told Fox News Digital earlier this week.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., another committee member and a retired general, said that military families – particularly in high-cost-of-living areas – had to resort to food banks to feed their families.

BIDEN CAMP JABS AT TRUMP'S ‘FAILED’ BUSINESS RECORD AS FORMER PRESIDENT LOOKS TO SWAY NATION'S TOP CEOS

Biden in Wisconsin

The Biden administration has expressed opposition to parts of the NDAA. (Screenshot/Biden speech)

"People working at fast-food restaurants are making more than our junior enlisted," Bacon said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both also pushed back on the Biden administration's opposition to the 19.5% pay raise.

"I can't fathom why anybody wouldn't want to give our men and women in uniform the pay that they deserve. And so, it's a little bit frustrating," Houlahan said.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics