Fox News Politics: Accountability for thee

- Biden goes after Utah for keeping trans prisoner in male prison

- Trump campaign receives hefty fundraising haul

- Americans agree on more than you think

Biden accused of ‘obvious hypocrisy’

President Biden's condemnation of the Israeli airstrike that killed seven food aid workers in Gaza earlier this week isn't sitting well with some critics, who called the president's reaction "obvious hypocrisy."

"I am outraged and heartbroken by the deaths of seven humanitarian workers from World Central Kitchen, including one American, in Gaza yesterday," Biden wrote in a statement . "They were providing food to hungry civilians in the middle of a war. They were brave and selfless. Their deaths are a tragedy."

Biden's comments on the incident quickly drew the ire of some individuals who blasted the president's remarks as hypocritical, since the U.S. conducted a drone strike in August 2021 that killed 10 civilians in Kabul, Afghanistan. The strike happened just days after the Biden administration's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan led to the deaths of 13 U.S. service members when ISIS terrorists detonated a bomb at an entrance to the Kabul airport.

"There's obvious hypocrisy there and lack of self-reflection," Richard Goldberg , a senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. "I think it reflects the president's posture right now to be hypercritical of Israel whenever possible, as part of a sustained political warfare campaign against the Israeli government if there's an opportunity to amplify that criticism in order to make his left wing happier."

White House

WALKOUT: Doctor walked out of White House meeting with Biden over Israel-Hamas war …Read more

DARK MONEY MACHINE: Biden, top Dems benefit from millions in secretive campaign cash …Read more

CONTINUED SUPPORT: White House pressing Congress to approve F-15 sale to Israel despite criticism over airstrike accident …Read more

DOJ SUES UTAH: Biden admin goes after Utah for keeping trans prisoner in male prison …Read more

Capitol Hill

CALL FOR RECUSAL: Stefanik accuses judge in Trump hush money case of 'clear judicial bias' after gag order, cites family ties …Read more

EXTREME LENGTHS: House GOP demands Secretary Austin root out 'left-wing extremism' in military …Read more

'FIND A FEDERAL PRISON': GOP plan to name major airport after Trump makes Dems erupt …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'GOING TO WIN BIG': Trump campaign reveals hefty fundraising haul days before massive Mar-a-Lago event …Read more

'NO, HE'S NOT': Jill Biden snaps at network host over president's dismal swing-state polling …Read more

'TRUMP WAS RIGHT': New ad rips Biden's record on key issue tearing apart US cities …Read more

Across America

'WINNER-TAKE-ALL': Trump supports governor seeking to make changes to state elections …Read more

PAY FOR SLAYING: Federal judge hits Iran, Syria with $191M judgment for Hamas-supported slaying of American Israeli activist …Read more

COMMON TRAITS: Americans agree on most core values, think our democracy functions poorly, poll finds …Read more

TIME TO STEP DOWN?: Justice Sotomayor called on to retire by former MSNBC host …Read more

LAW AND ORDER: SF residents call on city to stop crime after prostitute beats homeless person on street …Read more

REPUBLICANS POUNCE: Detroit columnist: GOP 'banking' on migrant crime issue in 2024 …Read more

'EVERY SINGLE QUESTION': Sage Steele says 'every word' of her Biden interview was 'scripted' by ESPN execs …Read more

