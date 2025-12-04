Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Former world leader thanks Trump for pardon: 'You changed my life'

Ex-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was sentenced to 45 years in prison last year

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
close
Trump issues pardon for former Honduran president Video

Trump issues pardon for former Honduran president

Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reports on President Donald Trump's decision to pardon former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández and the pathway to peace between Russia and Ukraine on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández thanked President Donald Trump for pardoning him, writing on social media that he was "wrongfully convicted."

"My profound gratitude goes to President @realDonaldTrump for having the courage to defend justice at a moment when a weaponized system refused to acknowledge the truth. You reviewed the facts, recognized the injustice, and acted with conviction. You changed my life, sir, and I will never forget it," Hernández wrote on X in his first remarks since he was released by the Bureau of Prisons.

"I was set up by the Biden Harris administration and the deep state through a rigged trial. There was no real evidence, only the accusations of criminals who sought revenge. Yet the truth of my innocence prevailed," he said in part.

Hernández was sentenced to 45 years in prison in June 2024 for conspiring to distribute more than 400 tons of cocaine and for related firearms offenses.

FORMER HONDURAN PRESIDENT RELEASED FROM US PRISON AFTER TRUMP PARDON 

Police special forces escort the former Honduran president during his transfer for extradition proceedings in Tegucigalpa.

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is escorted by Police Special Forces for extradition to the U.S. on April 21, 2022, in Tegucigalpa. (Jorge Cabrera/Getty)

Former Attorney General Merrick Garland said the ex-two-term president used his power to support one of the largest and most violent drug trafficking conspiracies in the world.

"Hernández received millions of dollars of drug money from some of the largest and most violent drug-trafficking organizations in Honduras, Mexico, and elsewhere, and used those bribes to fuel his rise in Honduran politics," the Department of Justice said.

DHS TERMINATES TEMPORARY PROTECTED STATUS FOR AROUND 76K HONDURAN, NICARAGUAN MIGRANTS

Hernández’s brother, Juan Antonio Hernández Alvarado, was also convicted in October 2019 and sentenced to life in prison.

The Honduran president addresses regional leaders during a meeting in El Salvador.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández delivers a speech during a regional meeting on Aug. 23, 2016, in San Salvador. (Alex Peña/LatinContent via Getty Images)

Trump said he pardoned the former Honduran leader because "a lot of people in Honduras" asked him to, adding he feels "very good about it."

"Well, he was the president, and they had some drugs being sold in their country, and because he was the president, they went after him – that was a Biden horrible witch hunt," Trump told reporters Tuesday.

Several GOP lawmakers criticized the pardon amid the White House’s targeting of alleged drug boats off the coast of Venezuela.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES PARDON FOR DEMOCRATIC REP HENRY CUELLAR

US strike on alleged drug-trafficking boat

The U.S. killed six alleged drug traffickers on a boat in international waters near Venezuela, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., criticized the decision to pardon Hernández, saying it made little sense to free him while the U.S. continues to pursue Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on federal narco-terrorism charges.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., also criticized the move in an interview on CNN, saying he couldn’t understand how the U.S. could "threaten a potential land war against a thug and a narco-terrorist who plays like he’s the president of Venezuela, and then go easy on someone whose investigation that led to an indictment started in the Trump administration."

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue