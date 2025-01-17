Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MILITARY

Former Space Force commander nominated to serve as Air Force undersecretary: President-elect Donald Trump

Trump says Lohmeier will work to end military's 'devastating woke policies'

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Former Space Force commander Matthew Lohmeier sounds alarm on the ‘very dangerous’ impact of DEI policy Video

Former Space Force commander Matthew Lohmeier sounds alarm on the ‘very dangerous’ impact of DEI policy

Former Lt. Col. Space Force commander Matthew Lohmeier joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss how DEI in the military is potentially impacting military readiness. 

A former fighter pilot will serve as the next United States Undersecretary of the Air Force, President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday night.

Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, a former U.S. Space Force commander, appeared on Fox News to discuss military readiness in July, after claiming he was fired for criticizing the "Marxist" DEI complex.

Lohmeier, a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, was in the military for more than a decade before joining the Space Force in 2020, where he specialized in missile warning systems.

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lohmeier

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lohmeier (United States Congress)

SPACE FORCE COMMANDER WHO SAYS HE LOST PENSION FOR CRITICIZING DEI IN MILITARY OPENS UP ON BEING ‘BETRAYED’

He was fired less than a year later, after appearing on The Steve Gruber Show, and lost his pension.

Matthew Lohmeier

Matthew Lohmeier (Buckley Space Force Base)

Trump commended Lohmeier in the nomination announcement, writing Lohmeier "devoted his life to serving our Great Nation."

"Matthew will work with the GREAT Secretary of Defense Nominee, Pete Hegseth, to end the devastating "woke" policies that have destroyed our Military, and make our Country STRONG AGAIN," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Congratulations Matthew!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Hannah Grossman and Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi contributed to this story.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

Related Topics

More from Politics