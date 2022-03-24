Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court
Published

Former Olympian slams Ketanji Brown Jackson's refusal to define 'woman' amid Lia Thomas controversy

'How can you protect something that you cannot define?' Eli Bremer asked

Tyler O'Neil
By Tyler O'Neil | Fox News
Ketanji Brown Jackson refuses to provide definition of a woman when pressed by Sen. Blackburn Video

Ketanji Brown Jackson refuses to provide definition of a woman when pressed by Sen. Blackburn

Sen. Marsha Blackburn presses the Supreme Court nominee for the definition of a woman after asking her about a 1996 majority SCOTUS opinion from the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Eli Bremer, a candidate for U.S. Senate and former Olympian who helped Congress write Olympic Committee reform bills in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, condemned President Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, for refusing to define the word "woman," claiming that her response raised a red flag amid contentious battles around transgender athletes and women's sports.

"Despite being a woman, Joe Biden's pick for the Supreme Court could not define a woman because she ‘is not a biologist,’" Bremer told Fox News Digital. "In a world where Lia Thomas, a biological male, is robbing biological female athletes of their titles and scholarships, how should any woman feel that their rights will be protected under Joe Biden's Supreme Court?"

GOP CANDIDATES STAND WITH WOMEN DEFEATED BY LIA THOMAS, CONDEMNING ‘THE DEATH OF WOMEN’S SPORTS'

Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer who races on the University of Pennsylvania women's team and who previously competed on the men's team, recently won first at the NCAA Championships. Critics have condemned the NCAA rule allowing male-to-female transgender swimmers like Thomas to compete against women.

Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas waits for a preliminary heat in the Women's NCAA 500 meter freestyle swimming championship start Thursday, March 17, 2022, in at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas waits for a preliminary heat in the Women's NCAA 500 meter freestyle swimming championship start Thursday, March 17, 2022, in at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

"Amongst other things, women have fought for the right to have equity in the workplace and protections through the creation of human resource divisions and have fought for Title IX," Bremer added. "Defining a female in sport is the core issue of women's rights in sport, which have been federally protected by the federal government for the last 50 years."

KETANJI BROWN JACKSON, BIDEN'S SUPREME COURT PICK, REFUSES TO DEFINE THE WORD ‘WOMAN’

"With biological males threatening women's rights to compete it is not unlikely that Title IX comes before the Supreme Court," the former Olympian noted. "If Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed, I have no confidence in her ability to protect women."

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

"After all, how can you protect something that you cannot define?"

BIDEN SCOTUS NOMINEE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON TESTIFIES: LIVE UPDATES

Eli Bremer is a consultant and former Olympic athlete. He is running as a Republican for Senate in Colorado.

Eli Bremer is a consultant and former Olympic athlete. He is running as a Republican for Senate in Colorado. (Eli Bremer )

"Women's rights advocates and feminists everywhere should be calling for her not to be confirmed," Bremer concluded, warning that Jackson "could send the women's rights movement back decades."

Bremer, now a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Colorado, worked for the advocacy group Committee to Restore Integrity to the USOPC (U.S. Olympic Committee), and he helped Congress draft Olympic Committee reforms in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. 

