Biden's Supreme Court pick Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies for fourth and final day: LIVE UPDATES

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., is still looking for a bipartisan confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, despite the hearings going "off the rails" at times.

"It's still my hope," Durbin told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

Jackson got three GOP votes last year for her confirmation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit: GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

