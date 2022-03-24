Biden's Supreme Court pick Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies for fourth and final day: LIVE UPDATES
Ketanji Brown Jackson will face her fourth and final day of hearings on Thursday.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., is still looking for a bipartisan confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, despite the hearings going "off the rails" at times.
"It's still my hope," Durbin told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.
Jackson got three GOP votes last year for her confirmation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit: GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is reportedly slated to vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination on Monday, April 4.
The committee will first consider the nomination on Monday, March 28, but they will likely not be voting because Republicans can request to hold the vote until the next meeting.
Republicans are able to further stymie Jackson's nomination by boycotting the committee vote on April 4.
"I haven't had one discussion with one Republican on that subject," Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told CNN. "And I get paid to do my job and that's part of my job and I intend to earn my money."
Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., told CNN there were "no" red flags raised regarding Jackson's nomination.
Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley praised Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for declining to answer a question from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., about her representation of Gitmo detainees.
"Sen. Cotton just asked Judge Jackson if most of the detainees at Gitmo were terrorists or 'innocent goat farmers.' Jackson is in no position to offer such a judgment and she correctly declined to answer the question," wrote Turley, who is also the Shapiro professor of public interest law at George Washington University.
"I actually think her answer on her Gitmo representation has been the strongest part of her testimony. Her answer in this exchange was again strong and effective," Turley continued.
"It is important to note that these appeals were raising important constitutional issues that needed to be addressed. Hammering Jackson for representing such defendants as a public defendant or pro bono attorney is deeply troubling and wrong in my view."
Jackson represented Gitmo detainees when she served as a federal public defender from 2005 to 2007.
