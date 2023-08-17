Former Navy SEAL seeking to oust three-term Democratic senator builds momentum with more big name support

EXCLUSIVE: Former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, a Republican, is continuing to build momentum in his campaign to unseat three-term Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., in what's expected to be one of 2024's most watched races.

Sheehy, who is also a business owner and firefighter pilot, has racked up a number of high profile endorsements from local and national Republicans since launching his Senate campaign in June, but added another big name to that list this week: former House Speaker and presidential candidate Newt Gingrich.

"I want you to know that I've looked carefully, and I think Tim Sheehy is going to be a great United States senator. He's a patriot, he's hard-working, he's a good businessman, he served in the military, and I think, with your help, he's going to help straighten Washington out," Gingrich said in a video obtained by Fox News Digital.

In addition to Gingrich, Sheehy has won the backing of Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., as well as Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., Ted Budd, R-N.C., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Eric Schmitt, R-Mo.

Before entering the political scene, Sheehy served in Iraq, Afghanistan, South America, and the Pacific region, receiving the Bronze Star with Valor for Heroism in Combat and the Purple Heart Medal. On top of also owning several businesses, the veteran recipient shares four kids with his Marine veteran wife, Carmen Sheehy.

No other Republicans have jumped into the race to challenge Sheehy's path to a general election matchup with Tester, but Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., an outspoken member of the House Freedom Caucus who lost his own challenge to the Democrat in 2018 by 3.5 points in the deep-red state, is reportedly mulling another run.

The race could ultimately determine whether Republicans gain control of the Senate, where Democrats currently hold a one-seat majority with the backing of three independent senators that caucus with the party.

