Tim Sheehy receives another major endorsement in Montana Senate bid to unseat Democrat Tester

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is the latest big-name Republican to throw support behind Tim Sheehy in the crucial Montana Senate race to unseat Democrat Sen. Jon Tester in 2024.

Rubio announced his endorsement of the up-and-coming candidate with Fox News Digital Tuesday, making moves in the crucial red state race that could determine GOP majority in the Senate next cycle.

"Tim Sheehy is exactly the type of person we need in the Senate," Rubio told Fox in an exclusive statement.

"As a Navy SEAL and successful businessman, he understands the need for strong American leadership and knows how important it is to fight for hardworking families," the Florida Senator said. "I am glad that he’s put himself forward to serve his state, and I am proud to endorse his campaign for U.S. Senate."

Sheehy made a splash into the political scene when he launched his Senate campaign in June, immediately receiving endorsements from every major Republican in Montana, including Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., and Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont.

"Tim Sheehy not only is a war hero, but he also represents the next generation of leadership," Zinke told Fox News Digital of his decision to endorse the fellow Navy SEAL.

Also among Sheehy's growing list of noteworthy endorsements are Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., Sen, Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., currently holds the Senate seat eyed by Sheehy, but faces tough opposition in the red state won by former President Donald Trump the past two presidential elections.