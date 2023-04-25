Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Former Maryland House speaker Casper Taylor dies at age 88

Democrat Casper Taylor was one of the longest serving MD House speakers in the history of the state

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Maryland House Speaker Casper Taylor died Monday. He was 88.

Gov. Wes Moore said Taylor’s work as a leading state lawmaker "left an impact on this state that will reverberate for generations to come."

"Speaker Taylor served Maryland with distinction for nearly three decades, as a member of the House of Delegates and one of the longest serving Speakers of the House in the history of our state," Moore said in a statement. "We are so grateful for his years of public service, and celebrate his many accomplishments which Marylanders benefit greatly from every day."

BILLIE LOURD HONORS CARRIE FISHER, HIGHLIGHTS 'REALITY OF GRIEF' 6 YEARS AFTER 'STAR WARS' ICON'S DEATH

Fox News Maryland Fox News

Democrat Casper Taylor who served Maryland for nearly 3 decades has died on April 24, 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taylor, a Democrat from western Maryland, represented a district in Allegany County.

He served as a member of the House of Delegates from 1975 to 2003 and was the speaker from 1994 to 2003. He was a native of Cumberland, Maryland.

More from Politics