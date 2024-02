Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An FBI informant accused of lying about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden's alleged business dealings with a Ukrainian energy company will be transferred to California, where he will appear in court Monday.

Alexander Smirnov has been ordered transferred to California where he will appear before a judge on Monday at 9 a.m. local time.

Smirnov, 43, was released by a Nevada judge earlier this week.

A California judge ordered him arrested again on Thursday after federal prosecutors argued Smirnov, who holds dual U.S.-Israeli citizenship , was a flight risk.

